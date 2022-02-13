George Holesinger still couldn’t believe some of the times on the scoreboard this weekend at the University of Iowa’s Campus Recreation & Wellness Center.
And he loved being right in the thick of the craziness.
Holesinger wrapped up his stellar high school swimming career Saturday in Iowa City with a piece of two more school records and four trips to the podium at the Iowa High School Athletic Association state meet.
The Dubuque Hempstead senior finished third in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200 freestyle. He also helped the Mustangs to an eighth-place performance in the 200 freestyle relay and a seventh-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.
Hempstead scored 89 team points to finish 11th, just 11 points behind 10th-place West Des Moines Dowling. Waukee won the team title with 293.5 points.
“State was just insane. I didn’t expect anyone to go that fast today,” Holesinger said. “To have five guys swim 44s in the 100 … that’s just incredible. But it just shows that the state of Iowa has moved up so much in swimming, and it’s gotten so good.
“To be able to medal ahead of some really fast, veteran swimmers who really know what they’re doing is just amazing. But, when there’s no odds against you, I feel like you don’t have the mental edge you need to go fast. When you have so many fast guys next to you, there’s just no way you’re not going to go fast.”
Holesinger swam a 44.87 to earn automatic all-American accolades in the 100 to score 16 team points and match his No. 3 seed coming out of last weekend’s state qualifying meet. Waukee’s A.J. Abram won in 44.60, and Iowa City West’s Kirk Brotherton finished second in 44.69.
Holesinger set a school record and earned the No. 1 seed for the final with a 44.65 in Friday night’s 100 freestyle prelims.
Holesinger began Saturday with a school-record 1:39.32 in the 200 freestyle to earn all-American consideration and place fourth, also his seed coming out of last week’s state qualifying meet, while contributing 15 more team points. Abrams won the state title with a 1:36.13.
On Friday night, Holesinger went 1:40.20 to break his own school standard. That certainly enhanced his stock with collegiate swimming programs and will give him a few more options in the coming months.
“Some of the times I swam this weekend should get me a few more looks, especially that 100 time,” said Holesinger, who is still searching for a college program. “I never thought I’d go 44.65. But it does feel good to have a weekend like this and see all the hard work pay off beyond your wildest dreams.”
Holesinger led off the eighth-place 200 freestyle relay, which also included senior Aiden Yaklich, sophomore Brandon Decker and senior Mitchell Konichek. They went 1:26.62 to break the school record and score 22 team points after being seeded seventh with a 1:27.80 coming out of districts.
Hempstead improved four spots from its seed to finish seventh in the meet-ending 400 freestyle relay. Sophomore Michael Rhett Gilbertson, Yaklich, Decker and Holesinger posted a 3:11.53 to knock 5.2 seconds off their qualifying time from last weekend and score 24 team points.
Hempstead opened the meet with a 13th-place finish in the 200 medley relay behind Gilbertson (backstroke), Konichek (breaststroke), Yaklich (butterfly) and Decker (freestyle). They swam a 1:38.40 to hold their seed, established at the district meet with a 1:39.41, and score eight team points.
Two local swimmers competed in the B Final of the 100 breaststroke. Dubuque Senior freshman Zack Heiar posted a 1:00.30 to finish 13th, just .03 seconds ahead of Konichek in 14th. Heiar scored all four of the Rams’ team points as Senior’s lone participant in the finals on Saturday, while Konichek contributed three team points.
Heiar and Konichek landed the 15th and 16th seeds from Friday’s prelims. They had been seeded 11th and 14th after districts.
“This was a great way to end my swimming career, even if it is a little bittersweet,” Konichek said. “I don’t want it to end, because I’ve always loved swimming for this team and I really enjoy competing in the sport. But it’s also a great ending, because I had my personal bests and I got to be a part of a new school record.”
Yaklich picked up a team point by placing 16th in the 50 freestyle in 22.12. He was originally seeded 22nd out of districts but swam the 15th-fastest time in Friday’s prelims to qualify for the B Final.
Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz said he will have a hard time saying goodbye to the three seniors who contributed so much more than the results this weekend.
“I was really happy to see George, Mitchell and Aiden have awesome weekends, not just because they’ve been such good swimmers but because they’ve been such great leaders for our program,” Loeffelholz said. “I get a little emotional thinking about it. We have a young program, so it’s important to have the kind of leadership we’ve had from those three individuals. It makes things easier for you as a coach, and it makes you so proud of them as people.”