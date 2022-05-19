Two former Dubuque County standouts contributed to winning relays for the University of Northern Iowa this weekend at the Missouri Valley Conference meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
Zack Butcher, a sophomore from Western Dubuque, came from behind on the anchor leg to beat Illinois State in the 4x400 relay. Tate Hookham, Connor Blough, Parker Kiewiet and Butcher combined for a 3:09.69 that helped the Panthers finish third in the team race.
Libby Wedewer, a sophomore from Dubuque Wahlert, ran the third leg on UNI’s winning 4x100 relay. Rylan Santi, Jill Bennett, Wedewer and Paishence Johnson ran a 45.29 as the Panthers placed fourth in the team standings.
Butcher finished 10th in the javelin with a throw of 46 meters and placed fifth in the decathlon with 6,465 points. Brady Griebel, a freshman from Bellevue, took ninth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:39.97 and 24th in the 5,000 meters in 15:09.13.
Wedewer finished eighth in the 200 meters in 24.85 after qualifying seventh in 24.74, and she took 13th in the 100 prelims in 12:16. Mia Rampton, a junior from Dubuque Senior, finished seventh in the 3,000 steeplechase in 10:55.42 and 19th in the 5,000 in 17:44.28.
Hemm, Link named first-team all-region — Loras College freshman right-handed pitcher Ashlynn Hemm earned first-team all-region from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association after going 18-4 with a 1.49 ERA and 214 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings of work. Wartburg College’s Ella Link, a sophomore from Western Dubuque, made the first team as a utility player. She is hitting .366 (41-for-112) with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs for the Knights.
The University of Dubuque’s Rachel Trader made the all-region second team, and former Dyersville Beckman standout Heather Boeckenstedt represented Coe College on the third team.
Knights make history — The Wartburg softball team, which includes two former area high school standouts in its lineup, advanced to the NCAA Division III Super Regionals for the fifth time in program history and the first since 2008 with a 6-5 victory over St. Benedict in the regional final this past weekend. The Knights will face Millikin University this weekend for a berth in the College World Series.
In addition to the all-region Link, Kaylie Springer, a Dubuque Hempstead grad, is batting .384 (61-for-159) with 12 RBIs and 43 stolen bases in 45 attempts for the Knights.
Four softball players earn academic all-district — Three area softball players earned academic all-district accolades. UW-Platteville senior Rachel Plautz is majoring in mechanical engineering and carries a 3.80 grade point average. Dubuque sophomore Lauren Brown carries a 3.74 average in elementary education. And Loras junior Grace Houghton carries a 3.93 GPA in mathematics. Wartburg’s Kaylie Springer, a sophomore from Hempstead, has a 4.0 average in psychology.
Loras trio all-A-R-C in baseball — The American Rivers Conference named three Loras baseball players to its first-team honor unit. Ethan Peters, a senior reliever from Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., struck out 66 batters in 46 2/3 innings while leading NCAA Division III with 13 saves and setting the school career saves record at 19. Joe Egan, a senior from Chicago, hit .287 with 45 hits, including four doubles, four triples, three home runs and seven stolen bases. Daniel Rogers, a sophomore designated hitter from Grayslake, Ill., led the A-R-C with a stellar .418 batting average with 66 hits, 15 doubles, four homers, 46 RBIs and a .589 slugging percentage.
Wartburg’s Dylan Gotto, a senior who prepped at Western Dubuque, also made the first team. He broke Wartburg’s all time strikeout record after punching out 96 batters this season to put his career total at 278. Gotto went 7-3 with a 2.89 ERA in 84 innings.
The A-R-C second team included Coe’s T.J. Deardorff, a senior from Dubuque Senior. The University of Dubuque’s Derek Hardin, a senior pitcher from Dubuque Hempstead; Max Snowden, a senior outfielder from Round Lake, Ill.; and Mitch Pomeroy, a senior utility man from Winterset, Iowa, also earned second-team honors along with Loras’ Luke Fennelly, a senior shortstop from Davenport Assumption, and Max McCallum, a freshman outfielder from Aurora, Ill.
Dubuque’s Edward Rosas, a senior pitcher from Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., earned honorable mention.
Kelso, Krist named all-WIAC — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Jonathan Kelso, a senior outfielder from Villa Park, Ill., and Ross Krist, a senior outfielder from Sheboygan Falls, Wis., earned first-team all-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball honors on Wednesday. UW-Oshkosh’s Matt Scherrman, a junior shortstop from Wheaton, Ill., who plays semi-pro ball for his grandfather, Paul Scherrman, at Farley, also made the first team.
UW-Platteville’s Michael Greco and Brady Hoppert made honorable mention. Johnathon Hamann represented the Pioneers on the sportsmanship team.
Loras trio all-academic — Loras placed three baseball players on the academic all-district team. Junior pitcher Davis Pasco carries a 3.86 GPA in sports management, junior infielder Max Cullen carries a 3.93 GPA in biology/Spanish, and senior infielder Luke Fennelly carries a 3.72 GPA in electromechanical engineering. Dubuque senior Mitch Pomeroy also made the team with a 3.94 GPA in wellness and exercise science.
Loras track standouts share A-R-C honor — Loras’ Grace Alley and Alyssa Pfadenhauer shared the American Rivers Conference female athlete of the week award after leading the Duhawks to a runner-up finish at the league meet this weekend. Alley set a meet mark in the high jump with a leap of 1.74 meters, took third with a triple jump of 11.65 meters and won the heptathlon with a total of 4,550 points. Pfadenhauer won the 400-meter dash with a time of 54.98, took second in the 200 in 24.13 and contributed to two winning relays.
Collier named athlete of week — The A-R-C named the University of Dubuque’s Cade Collier as its male athlete of the week. He won the league title in the shot put with a throw of 16.44 meters, took second in the hammer throw with a toss of 52.91 meters and finished third in the discus with a 48.30 for the team champion Spartans.
Beeman collects national honor —Dubuque’s Alison Beeman, a senior from Lakemoor, Ill., earned the USA Track & Field Coaches Association’s athlete of the week award. Beeman ran a 24.09 to win the 200 meters at the A-R-C Outdoor Championships. She also won the 100 and placed third in the 4x400 relay.
Deardorff earns A-R-C honor — The A-R-C named Coe super senior T.J. Deardorff, a former Dubuque Senior standout, as its baseball pitcher of the week. He tossed a nine-inning complete game shutout against Luther in the first round of the A-R-C tournament. He also batted .353 with six hits, four runs scored and five RBIs in helping the No. 5-seeded Kohawks win the title and a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
Orr, Digman collect WIAC honors — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Gwen Orr was selected the track performer of the meet from the WIAC Championships, while UW-La Crosse’s Skye Digman was tabbed the field performer of the meet.
Orr won the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash with times of 11.74 seconds and 24.44 seconds, respectively. Both times established season bests in the conference. She was also a member of the 4x100-meter relay team that took fifth.
Digman, a former Platteville prep, won the hammer throw with a fling of 183-9, placed second in the discus with a toss of 150-8 and took third in the shot put with heave of 46-10 1/4. Her mark in the hammer throw is a conference season best.
Local duo all-A-R-C —Dubuque’s Milan Zivkovic and Loras’ Kevin Blomquist made first-team all-A-R-C in men’s tennis. Loras’ Konnor Barth and Thomas Kampmeier made honorable mention.
Kennedy named 2nd team all-conference — Des Moines Area Community College freshman Sydney Kennedy, who led Western Dubuque to a Class 4A state softball title last summer, earned second-team all-National Junior College Athletic Association Region XI.
The No. 1-ranked Bears swept Central (Neb.) Community College (CCC) in a pair of games May 13 at the DMACC softball diamond to win the National Junior College Athletic Association North Plains A district championship and advance to the NJCAA 2022 Division II Softball Championship for the eighth consecutive season.
