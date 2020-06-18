Dubuque Senior standout golfer Breanna Felderman had hopes of finishing high school with her best season yet, but the COVID-19 pandemic put an abrupt end to those aspirations.
Fortunately, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week will have the opportunity to continue her career at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the fall.
“I was extremely disappointed when I heard that the entire season was going to be canceled,” she said. “I had really high hopes for the season and had put in a lot of time over the offseason.”
Felderman played on three state tournament teams while at Senior and helped the Rams to consecutive fifth-place finishes in the Class 4A field as a sophomore and a junior.
Felderman shot an 81-76—157 to finish seventh in the individual portion of the state meet as a junior. The previous season, she shot 87-87—172 to take ninth place at state.
“I spent a lot of time hitting in my basement this past year and practiced my chipping and putting often,” she said. “I really thought I could improve at state and end on a high note.”
This season also would have been extra special for Breanna, with her father, Tim Felderman, as her head coach for the first time.
“My dad has been the assistant coach for a couple years so it’s been really nice having him there with me, but this year would have been extra special with him as the head coach,” Breanna said. “We have a really close relationship and this was something we were both looking forward to.”
Golf has always been a family affair for the Feldermans.
“It’s a great way to spend time together, and it’s a lifetime sport,” Tim said. “Getting to spend that extra time with Breanna has brought us a lot closer.”
Breanna will compete in the Junior PGA Tournament in Iowa City this weekend and hopes to continue playing in tournaments until school starts in the fall.
“She’s really gotten a lot stronger over the years and her drives have gotten a lot better,” Tim said. “She puts in the time to work on her game and I think she will do well next year at Mount Mercy.”
Breanna said that if she has learned anything the past few months, it is to never take anything in life for granted.
“I never would have thought my high school career would have ended this way, so it just makes me cherish every day,” she said. “I’m very thankful that I will get to continue golfing at the collegiate level.”
Upon completion of her college career, Breanna said she would love to pursue a coaching career.
“I know that golf is going to be a part of my life for a long, long time,” Breanna said.