Here is a capsule look at city wrestling teams this winter:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Chuck Haas (22nd season, 300-245-1)
Last year — 10-4 (6-1 MVC)
Returning state qualifiers — Adler Kramer (Sr.); Cayden Lovett (Sr.)
Returning starters — Gable Brooks (Jr.); Landon Reisen (Soph.); Jackson Vanderheyden (Sr.); Jack Smith (Sr.); Aidan Dunne (Sr.); Adam Ward (Sr.); Cayden Lovett (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Cody Jellison (Sr.); Cole Rettenmaier (Soph.); Cole Thill (Jr.); Jack Hanson (Sr.); John Ostrander (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Lohman Duffy (Fr.); Landon Fish (Fr.); Chad Bellis (Sr.); Josiah Schatzle (Soph.); JoJo Lewis (Soph.)
Outlook — The Mustangs return a deep and balanced lineup and expect to contend in the tough MVC. Kramer was fifth at 120 pounds in his second trip to Des Moines and finished the season with a 31-9 mark. Lovett went 29-11, but finished the state tournament one win shy of the medal stand. Dunne finished third at last year’s district meet and just missed a trip to state as a junior. Lovett and Dunne both earned all-state accolades during the football season, and Dunne was named the TH’s Player of the Year. Hempstead added senior transfer Bellis from Bloomington, Ill., where he won the 2019 Illinois Class 2A 106-pound state championship and placed fifth at 113 last year. He is ranked No. 3 at 120 in Iowa. Those wrestlers will be looked to as leaders for the squad and could play key roles for a team that expects to reach the state dual tournament for the third time in six seasons, but the first time since 2018.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Joe Connolly (22nd season)
Last year — 3-4 (3-4 MVC)
Returning veterans — Frankie Cretsinger (Soph.); Ashtyn Howell (Sr.); Spencer Palm (Jr.); Jack Smith (Sr.); Tyler Smith (Soph.); Carly Hefel (Soph.); Marissa Kamm (Soph.); Hannah Reel (Soph.)
Outlook — The Rams are still young and loading up for an eventual run toward the top of the MVC. Senior qualified just one wrestler for the state meet last year in Carter Elliott, but lost him to graduation. Palm registered the highest finish at the MVC tournament among returning wrestlers after placing eighth at 285. Cretsinger and Howell were fifth at the Class 3A district meet while Tyler Smith finished in sixth place. Senior’s Reel, Hefel and Kamm were among the Rams’ four entrants at the girls state tournament. Reel went 3-2 while Hefel was 2-2. Kamm was 1-2.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Joel Allen (8th season, 93-68)
Last year — 9-20 (2-5 MVC)
Returning starters — Gabe Anstoetter (Sr.); Dustin Digman (Jr.); Jimmy McDermott (Sr.); Diego Moreno (Jr.); Jacob Evans (Soph.); Matthew Nachtman (Soph.); John Valdez (Sr.); Bree Buxton (Sr.); Brenna Schultz (Sr.); Alix Oliver (Sr.); Alana Duggan (Jr.); Ivy Dearstone (Jr.)
Promising newcomers — Jerren Gille (Fr.); Ava McDermott (Fr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles went through a down year last season and weren’t able to advance any wrestlers to the state tournament out of a tough Class 2A district, but the girls half of the program saw plenty of success in its first year of existence. Duggan placed fifth at 138 pounds in the girls state meet and the Eagles placed third as a team. Buxton, Schultz, Oliver and Ivy Dearstone also wrestled at the girls state tournament. Among returning wrestlers, Anstoetter had the Eagles’ best finish at the sectional meet, placing fourth. Digman, McDermott and Moreno each finished in fifth place.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Paul Cleary (10th season, 210-63)
Last year — 14-7 (5-2 MVC)
Returning state qualifier — Sawyer Nauman (Sr.)
Other returning veterans — Jagger McCool (Soph.); Ben Schueller (Jr.); Joseph Simon (Jr.); Tanner Gaul (Jr.); Corbin Collins-Patzner (Sr.); Trayton Kurimski (Jr.); Trent Busch (Sr.); Mitchell Ashline (Sr.); Emerson Lux-Morales (Sr.); Mya Lindauer (Soph.); Josie Jecklin (Soph.); Keisha Walker (Soph.)
Outlook — The Bobcats are going to have a much different look this year after graduating multiple wrestlers with multiple state tournaments on their resume. Nauman takes on the role of leader after his run to a state medal last year. He was among the Bobcats’ four state qualifiers last year and was one of two to earn a medal after placing seventh at 195. Lindauer was tops among the Bobcats’ four entrants at the girls state tournament, placing fourth at 145. Walker also picked up a pair of wins at the girls state tournament, but missed the medal stand. One thing the Bobcats always have is depth, and Cleary could have the largest roster in program history at his disposal this season with between 70 and 75 athletes on the roster. Western Dubuque is trying to reach the state duals for the third time in five seasons.