It might not be the ideal way to start a season, but the Dubuque Fighting Saints plan to make the most of it.
While Mystique Community Ice Center undergoes an extensive renovation project, the Saints will bus daily to Madison, Wis., for practices and play four preseason and eight regular-season USHL games on the road. They will re-open Mystique on Nov. 4 against the Madison Capitols.
“The bright side of it is it gives us more time together as a team to get closer, which is great,” said forward Ryan St. Louis, the Saints’ first-round draft pick this spring who played at Northeastern University last season. “I’m sure there aren’t any other teams in the league spending three hours a day on a bus with their teammates at this point, so we’re getting the chance to get to know guys a lot quicker.
“The start of a new season is always exciting. We’re just getting our legs under us and figuring it all out together. We’re excited for this weekend and for the regular season to start in a few weeks.”
The Saints reported to town last week and have made six trips to Madison for practices in preparation for a pair of exhibition games at Green Bay this weekend. They visit Cedar Rapids for two exhibition games next weekend before opening the regular season Sept. 24 at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
The extra time together will come in handy for first-year head coach Kirk MacDonald, whose 31-man training camp roster includes just seven returning veterans and two others who played briefly in Dubuque as affiliates list players.
“We’ve been super efficient with being up there for practices, and that’s going to pay dividends throughout the year,” MacDonald said. “We’ll bring that same structure when we get back in our building down here. So, there are definitely a lot of positives to come out of this.
“To the guys’ credit, they’ve worked their tails off, and they’ve been detailed in everything they do. Our days have actually been shorter than (the) Madison (Capitols’), and we’re getting the same amount of work in. That’s a real credit to our staff being organized and everybody being ready to go when we get up there.”
MacDonald has leaned on Evan Dixon, who spent three seasons as an assistant coach before being promoted to associate head coach this summer. The on-ice staff includes three newcomers — assistant coach Zach Badalamenti, who most recently coached at Trinity College; head athletic trainer Nicole Vogel, who worked with the University of Minnesota-Mankato; and equipment manager Blake Swindall, who comes from Bowling Green.
“They’ve handled a ton of the logistics, which has made it really seamless for the players and for me, too,” MacDonald said. “They don’t get enough credit for the work they’ve done the first week to make sure things have gone according to plan, when, quite frankly, some of the other teams haven’t been following the plan.”
The on-ice game plan will take time to implement, but MacDonald said it will be gradually introduced to the players leading up to the Fall Classic.
“It’s a process. Rome wasn’t built in a day,” said MacDonald, who spent the past eight seasons as an assistant coach and head coach of the Reading (Pa.) Royals of the professional ECHL. “It’s nice to have three weeks of practice before that first game. I’m used to having nine practices before a season, and you usually don’t have your complete roster until there’s two practices to go before the first game.
“This weekend, everybody will get a chance to show what they can do. We want to see everybody. And everybody deserves an opportunity to show they can play. We’re going to try to win, but the most important thing is evaluating and starting to install our mindset.”
