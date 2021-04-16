The Dubuque Saints couldn’t have asked for a better start to the USA Hockey High School National Championships.
Dane Schope scored on Dubuque’s very first shot of the game and the Saints were never seriously challenged in a 3-0 victory over the Utah-based UCI-North Warriors on Thursday night at Moylan Iceplex in Omaha, Neb. Isaac Tillman stopped all 12 shots he faced, as the Saints finished with a 33-12 advantage in shots.
Schope scored the only goal Dubuque needed less than a minute into the contest. From behind his own net, Blake Bakey made a long outlet pass to Blake Bechen on the left wing, and Bechen carried deep into the Warriors’ zone before centering a pass to Schope for an easy tap-in goal from just outside the blue paint.
“We came into the tournament with a little bit of nerves, but getting that first goal on the first shift and first shot made all the nerves go away,” Schope said. “We were able to settle into our game and pretty much dominate after that. It’s always good to score that first goal, no matter who you’re playing. You can play a lot more relaxed and with a lot more confidence.”
The Saints controlled the rest of the period, finishing with a 16-2 advantage in shots, but settled for just the one goal.
Dubuque continued the pressure in the middle frame and eventually took a 2-0 lead on a Bechen goal with 8:38 remaining in the period. From the left faceoff circle, Bakey moved the puck to Tristan Priest and Bechen in the blue paint, and Bechen punched a loose puck into the net past Warriors goaltender Austin Ellis.
Then, with just 30.1 seconds remaining in the second period, Jeremiah Snyder gave the Saints a 3-0 cushion. Owen King moved the puck from the left point to Schope in the left corner. Schope made a pinpoint pass to a charging Snyder, who pinched in from the right point and snapped a shot under the crossbar behind Ellis. Dubuque increased its advantage in shots on goal to 26-8 through the first two periods.
Ellis was spectacular in goal for UCI-North. He stopped several Grade A opportunities and kept his team in the contest, but the Warriors struggled to penetrate the Dubuque defense and challenge Tillman.
“(Ellis) was good, but he gave up a lot of rebounds,” Schope said. “It was kind of on us. We needed to be a lot better and capitalize on more of the scoring opportunities we had.”
The Saints meet the Capistrano (Calif.) Coyotes at 2 p.m. today and conclude pool play at 9 a.m. Saturday against the Owensboro (Ky.) Rampage, with the top two finishers in pool play advancing to Sunday morning’s quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for later Sunday and the championship game will take place Monday morning.
Earlier on Thursday, Capistrano rolled to a 11-0 victory over Owensboro. The Coyotes outshot Owensboro, 64-8.
“Based on what I saw today, I like our chances of advancing out of pool play,” Dubuque coach Tim King said. “(Today’s) game will be interesting, because it’ll be a real contrast in styles. We’re a defense-first team that generates offense from defense, and they’re go-go-go. They’re an aggressive team, too, so it’ll be a lot of fun.”