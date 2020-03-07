Riese Gaber set the franchise’s career goal-scoring record on Saturday night to help the Dubuque Fighting Saints rally for a standings point at USHL-leading Chicago.
Gaber scored the 56th goal of his two-year career in Dubuque to pass Seamus Malone for the most in the Tier I era, which dates to 2010-11. The Saints overcame an early three-goal deficit before falling, 6-5, in overtime.
USHL scoring leader Mathieu De St. Phalle scored on a one-timer from Matt Coronato at 2:22 of the extra session as Chicago extended its winning streak to 13 games. The Steel (41-7-1) lead the USHL with 83 points, while Dubuque (32-13-2) sits 17 points behind in second place in the Eastern Conference.
Chicago cruised to a 3-0 lead in the first 16:17 of the contest. Jim Dowd opened the scoring when his wraparound attempt deflected off a Dubuque defenseman’s skate and past goalie Aidan McCarthy at the 1:54 mark.
The Steel made it 2-0 at 10:10, when Elis Hede deflected a Colton Huard shot from the point past McCarthy. Six minutes later, Tyler Carpenter scored following a Dubuque turnover in the Saints zone.
The Saints answered with a pair of goals in the final two minutes of the period after Brendan Brisson took a double-minor for high-sticking Antonio Venuto. Dubuque capitalized on both power play opportunities in the sequence.
Mark Cheremeta scored his 18th goal of the season at the 18:01 mark. Gaber drove the right wing and centered a pass for Cheremeta, who slipped a shot between goalie Ian Shane’s leg pads.
Then, with seven seconds left in the period, Ty Jackson scored his 16th goal of the season on a backhander during a give-and-go with twin brother Dylan Jackson.
Sam Colangelo scored the only goal of the middle period to extend Chicago’s lead to 4-2. He scored on a wrist shot through traffic.
Ty Jackson notched his second goal of the game 6:42 into the third. Dylan Jackson disrupted a Chicago clearing attempt and fed Stephen Halliday in the left circle. He quickly moved the puck to Ty Jackson for a tap-in goal.
John Spetz made it 5-3 by jamming a loose puck past McCarthy at 8:34, but Gaber responded 20 seconds later for his history making goal. He took a Ryan Beck feed and beat Shane low to the glove side for his 34th of the season. Matthew Kopperud picked up a secondary assist.
The Saints tied the game 54 seconds after Gaber’s goal. Dylan Jackson took a headman feed from Ty Jackson for a short breakaway and backhanded the puck past Shane. Michael Feenstra picked up a secondary assist.