Jim Blaine faced a rather ominous crossroad in his transition from a small-town Wisconsin high school basketball coach to leading an NAIA program in the always-challenging Heart of America Conference.
“It’s a matter of get better or get crushed,” he said, matter-of-factly.
Blaine chose the former, and Clarke University has been the beneficiary. The Pride’s eighth-year head coach earned his 100th collegiate victory on Friday with a 91-86 decision over Bethel at the Kehl Center.
Only the legendary Jon Davison has more men’s basketball wins at Clarke. Davison amassed 148.
“Part of it is that I’ve held on long enough to get some wins and it’s a sign that I’ve been around a little while,” said Blaine, who has a 100-119 record at Clarke. “It’s fun and it’s exciting for me, but, to be honest, it’s all about the guys, especially the last three or four years.
“We’ve had the third-most wins in the Heart the last three years (behind Benedictine and William Penn), and I’m probably as happy about that as I am about anything. It means a lot to be a relevant program in such a tough conference.”
Blaine, a University of Wisconsin-Platteville graduate, accumulated 281 wins in 20 seasons as a high school head coach in Wisconsin, including a 215-115 record in 14 seasons at Benton. He guided the Zephyrs to seven conference championships including a league-record six in a row from 2007-2012, and the 2009 squad became the smallest school in Wisconsin history to capture a state championship.
He left Benton in the 2013-14 season to become an assistant coach at Clarke under Jerry Drymon and moved over one chair to become the head coach a year later.
It was an eye-opener.
“The coaching is so good in college,” Blaine said. “I went from being a high school coach who took it seriously and worked hard at it and thought he knew a lot about the game. Then I discovered I didn’t.
“That forced me to work even harder and smarter. I know I’m a lot more knowledgeable now than I was nine years ago when I started coaching in college. That’s the rewarding part, personally.”
Blaine credited his assistant coaches for easing his transition.
Charlie Wallrap, who coached under Blaine for two seasons before taking an assistant coaching position at Northern Michigan University in 2020, designed a defense that Blaine still utilizes. Wallrap’s successor, Brandon Schwebke, has been equally as valuable.
“In high school, being a good defensive team can be as simple as identifying the other team’s best shooter or maybe a second guy, too,” Blaine said with a laugh. “But in college, all of the secondary guys can play, too. Charlie showed me how college defense has to be played. A head coach is only as good as his assistants, and I’ve been very fortunate to have some really, really good ones.”
The Pride missed the postseason in 2016-17, their first season in the Heart, and went 15-30 in the first two seasons of league play. By 2019-20 though, Clarke earned runner-up finishes in the regular-season and postseason tournament.
Blaine also engineered Clarke’s first-ever win over a top-five ranked opponent in school history — a victory over No. 3 William Penn on Jan. 31, 2020 — and the first national ranking in school history. Clarke earned its first-ever NAIA National Tournament berth in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the event.