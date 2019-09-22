Dubuque’s second to last drive of the game on Saturday told the whole story of the season in coach Stan Zweifel’s mind.
Trailing by a touchdown with just over 7 minutes remaining, the Spartans managed a nice looking drive that eventually pushed them to first-and-10 at the Simpson 16 yard line. A run by Kordell Stillmunkes set UD up to second-and-6 from the 12.
And for whatever reason, it just couldn’t come together. After three straight incompletions, the Spartans, again, came away from the red zone emptyhanded.
That was as close as Dubuque came to extending the game. The Spartans didn’t see the ball again until there was 1:53 left on the clock. They went four-and-out from their own 23, and the Storm ran the clock out on a 21-14 win at Chalmers Field.
“Just a lack of consistency offensively,” said Zweifel, adding that the offense was just plainly inconsistent throughout the game. “We’ve got very good skill kids but I feel like we ought to be able to do (more). … We have no consistency. We’re struggling in our ability to put points on the board.”
Sam Bartlett hauled in a pair of touchdown catches in the first half from Tanner Krueger to give Simpson (2-1, 1-0 American Rivers Conference) a 14-0 halftime lead. The Storm took the ball first in the third quarter, but were forced to punt. Dubuque then went on a seven-play, 45-yard drive capped by Sean Duffy’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan LaBelle.
Neither team found rhythm the rest of the third quarter, which ended with the Spartans trailing, 14-7. But after Simpson’s first drive in the fourth ended in a punt, Dubuque (1-2, 0-1) covered 80 yards on two plays, with LaBelle hauling in a 41-yarder from Duffy, tying the game at 14-all with 11:38 to play.
The Storm responded by driving 66 yards on nine plays for what was ultimately the game-winner, a 28-yard TD reception by Joe McNally. Yet, with 7:52 remaining, there was seemingly enough game left for the Spartans to bounce back.
After Duffy’s three incompletions from the Simpson 12, the Storm three-and-outed for a punt that rolled all the way to Dubuque’s 23. Duffy completed just one of four passes, a 4-yard dump off to Dwayne Allen Jr., but his throw on fourth and 6 to LaBelle fell short, giving Simpson the ball back deep in Spartan territory.
Allen finished with 73 yards rushing on 18 carries, while Duffy was 22 of 42 for 288 yards and an interception. Reimer caught seven passes for 117 yards and LaBelle six for 93. Dubuque outgained the Storm, 420 yards to 354, but struggled to convert on crucial downs, going 5 of 13 on third downs and 0-for-3 on fourth.
Hopefully, said Zweifel, things start coming together soon. Dubuque travels to A-R-C favorite Wartburg next weekend.
“It’s only the first conference game,” he said. “What I’m really more concerned about is are we going to play better?”