It’s not unusual for Dubuque Senior’s Cain McWilliams to never leave the field during a football game.
The senior co-captain is in his third year of varsity action where he splits time at running back and cornerback and also makes plays on special teams.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week kicked off his senior season with 145 yards rushing on 18 attempts during last Friday’s opener at Cedar Falls.
He added two touchdowns for the Rams, who fell in the opener, 24-16. He also caught three passes and forced a fumble on defense.
“I do a little bit of everything out there, and that’s how I like it,” McWilliams said. “I will do whatever the coaches need me to do, if it is going to help the team.”
After making it to the playoffs last season, McWilliams said the Rams’ have high expectations for the 2020 season.
“We all feel that we have something to prove, and we really want to raise the stakes this year,” he said. “We’ve all been working hard because we know that every time we take the field it could possibly be our last.”
As soon as COVID-19 restrictions allowed, McWilliams and his teammates joined a local gym and began daily workouts, as well as working on running routes and other beneficial drills.
“Our track season never happened, so I was getting really bored not having any sports going on,” McWilliams said. “I did whatever I could to work on my game, and then once we could get back to a gym, we all really put the work in. I’ve never been the biggest guy, so I have been working on getting bigger and faster for a while now. It’s nice to see it all pay off.”
McWilliams, who ran for more than 1,000 yards and earned all-district honors last season, has developed into one of the leaders for the Rams.
“Cain has been very dedicated to the game and has turned into a very special player,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “He is extremely passionate about the game and is willing to do whatever is asked of him. He’s the type of kid you wish you had a roster full of.”
Ploessl said that Cain’s ability to make catches and run the ball make him a valuable piece of the Rams’ offense.
“He’s very elusive when he gets into open space,” Ploessl said. “He can get those extra yards when we need them, and we will look to him for that this season. On defense, he always wants to defend their best player. He has the competitiveness about him.”
McWilliams admits playing through a pandemic has given him a newly found passion for the game.
“You just never know when it can get taken from you,” he said. “We have to give everything we have on every play.”
Cain, who also competes in track and field and basketball for the Rams, said he plans to continue playing football at the college level.
“I haven’t decided on a school yet, but I know I will play somewhere,” he said.