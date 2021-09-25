LANCASTER, Wis. — In a back-and-forth contest between Lancaster and Mineral Point on Friday night, fans were kept on the edge of their seats until the final play of the game as the host Flying Arrows’ defense kept the Pointers out of the end zone on a third-and-goal from the 8-yard line as time expired.
The Arrows improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in SWAL play while clinching a spot in the playoffs with the win.
“We needed everyone to give their very best effort tonight, and these guys brought it,” first-year Lancaster head coach Jordon Rolland said. “They were resilient all night, and I am just so proud of them.”
Mineral Point (1-3, 2-4) led, 6-0, at the end of the first quarter, but Lancaster added a Skyler Burkholder halfback pass to Michael Ihm for a 76-yard score to give the Arrows an 18-13 lead at the half in what was just the beginning of a game full of lead changes.
“Those big plays really brought the energy for us,” said Burkholder, who finished the game with 220 yards rushing to go along with two rushing touchdowns. “These are games you love to play in. Words can’t describe what it’s like playing in this kind of a game and coming out on the winning end.”
The Arrows started the second half with a spark from their defense with a 72-yard interception from Michael Ihm to put Lancaster up, 24-13. Mineral Point then responded with consecutive scores from senior Dominik McVay on runs of 6 and 2 yards to reclaim the lead at the end of third, 26-24.
McVay finished the game with 60 yards rushing on 11 attempts and two touchdowns while adding seven catches for 97 yards.
It was then Lancaster’s turn to take the lead, doing so on a 47-yard run from Burkholder with 6:19 remaining. On Lancaster’s next possession, the Pointers blocked a punt and Owen Ward recovered the ball in the end zone to put Mineral Point back up, 33-32, with 3:01 remaining.
A botched kick by Mineral Point followed by a penalty on the play gave the Arrows excellent field position, starting on the Pointers’ 34 with 3 minutes to play. Lancaster scored on 4-yard run from quarterback Jacob DiVall with 1:21 remaining to put the Arrows back on top, 38-33.
The Pointers would make one last drive downfield before running out of time at the Arrows’ 8-yard line.
“Our defense had to come up with big plays so our offense could get us a score there when time was running down,” junior linebacker Mitch Wolf said. “This was a really fun game to be a part of, and it will be one that we won’t forget.”
Pointers quarterback Joah Filardo finished the game 19-for-31 for 231 yards.