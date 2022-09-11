West Dubuque Vs. IC Liberty Football
Buy Now

Western Dubuque’s Brett Harris takes a snap against Iowa City Liberty on Friday night in Epworth, Iowa. The freshman quarterback led the Bobcats to a come-from-behind win in the final minute of regulation.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Watching No. 4 avoid pressure and deliver a big play late is nothing new for Western Dubuque fans.

It’s just been a few years.

TH sports writer Danny Miller

contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.