Watching No. 4 avoid pressure and deliver a big play late is nothing new for Western Dubuque fans.
It’s just been a few years.
Daviyon Gaston gave up his number for a freshman before Friday night’s game, allowing Harris to don the No. 4 jersey older brother Calvin wore while leading the Bobcats to the 2019 Iowa Class 3A state championship game.
Harris threw a 46-yard go-ahead touchdown to Gaston on fourth down in the final seconds as Western Dubuque knocked off Class 4A No. 6-ranked Iowa City Liberty, 36-30, at Buchman Field for its first win of the season.
“His older brother Calvin Harris wore 4, so I just switched with him,” Gaston said.
Calvin Harris led the Bobcats to a pair of state championship games, culminating in an undefeated campaign in his senior season.
Brett Harris, believed to be the first freshman starting quarterback in program history, was thrust into action following an injury to Connor Maiers. Harris bounced back after throwing an interception on the first pass of his first career start to throw for 201 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 13 of 25 passes.
“The conversation on the sideline after that interception and the next drive, I said we’re calling pass plays because we believe in you,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “That kid batted third on the state championship baseball team, is the word unflappable appropriate here? He just isn’t a kid who gets rattled very easily and so a lot of poise and I think guys feed off of that.”
Harris led a pair of go-ahead drives in the closing minutes, converting on fourth down three times en route to Grant Glausser’s 4-yard TD run that gave the Bobcats a 29-23 lead with 2:27 to play.
Liberty scored on a long touchdown pass on the next play, but Harris and the Bobcats got the ball back with 2:05 to play and 62 yards to move for a go-ahead score.
Glausser ran for 4 yards on first down, and Harris and Gaston hooked up for an 8-yard completion after an incomplete pass. Harris was sacked twice, and a 4-yard loss on third down set up a fourth-and-24 play from the Liberty 46.
Harris took the snap and was under immediate pressure. He shook off a Lightning defender and scrambled toward the home sideline, eventually unleashing a pass toward Gaston, who was left alone in the end zone.
“It was a great throw by Brett,” Gaston said. “He’s such a young QB. Stayed in, stayed poised and made a good throw. I just had to finish it and catch it.”
But Harris didn’t get a chance to see the winning touchdown.
“There was a whole bunch of people in front of me, but then I heard the crowd go nuts so I knew he caught it,” he said.
Wulfekuhle sets record — Beckman Catholic senior running back Nick Wulfekuhle has proven over three games that he can handle a steady workload. The senior stepped in for graduated workhorse running back Owen Huehnergarth without missing a beat, amassing 570 yards on an average of 24 carries over three games.
On Friday Wulfekuhle broke loose for his most memorable run yet. With Beckman clinging to a 21-14 lead late in the game, and pinned on its own 3-yard line, Wulfekuhle scampered 97 yards down the sideline for a game-clinching and school-record-setting touchdown. It capped off a 211-yard performance for Wulfekuhle and a 28-14 victory over Monticello. Senior quarterback Cayden Gassmann accounted for the Trailblazers’ first three scores with runs of 1,13 and 25 yards.
Menster’s big night — It’s not often Cascade running back Jack Menster is held in check, and it certainly wasn’t about to happen twice in a row. After being held out of the end zone in a Week 2 loss to Durant, Menster exploded Friday for 202 yards on 17 carries and recorded four touchdowns in a dominating 46-7 win over Anamosa. Junior first-year starting quarterback Will Hosch continued to impress, completing 13 of 19 passes with two touchdowns through the air.
Frake nets 100th win — Friday night’s 46-7 drubbing of Anamosa was especially sweet for Cascade head coach Tim Frake.
Not only did his team improve to 2-1 in convincing fashion, but the 18th-year head coach recorded his 100th career victory, all at the helm of the Cougars. Frake now has a career record of 100-70 and will be looking to win No. 101 next week in a showdown against rival Beckman Catholic.
Helminiak throws for 231 yards — Dubuque Hempstead quarterback Joe Helminiak went 12-for-27 for 231 yards and a touchdown in a 40-15 loss at Iowa City High. Jase Runde caught three passes for 86 yards and Justin Potts had a 24-yard touchdown reception. Brayden Stender had the Mustangs’ other score on a 6-yard run.
Still undefeated — A week ago, there were four area teams still with unblemished records. Beckman Catholic (3-0) is the only remaining unbeaten in the TH coverage area after Dubuque Wahlert (2-1), Maquoketa Valley (2-1) and Southwestern/East Dubuque (3-1) suffered their first losses on Friday night.
Chasing that 1st win — There are still four area teams searching for their first victory of the season: Hempstead (0-3), Maquoketa (0-3), River Ridge (Ill.) (0-3) and Cuba City (0-4).
