Jakob Kirman couldn’t have asked for a better start to his senior season at Clarke University.
Kirman struck out 12 batters in a complete-game no-hitter as the Pride blanked Bacone College, 11-0, on Saturday afternoon in Muskogee, Okla. He walked two batters in the seven-inning outing.
On Monday, the Heart of America Conference selected the Dubuque Senior graduate as its pitcher of the week.
Kirman improved to 23-9 in his collegiate career. He entered this season with a 3.14 ERA and 269 strikeouts in 257 2/3 innings of work.
The Heart of America also named Juan Lopez-Rios as its player of the week. He played a major role in Clarke’s 4-0 opening weekend, recording eight RBIs on seven hits. He also notched one double, one home run, and three stolen bases during the weekend.
Heart honors Haase — Clarke’s Makenna Haase earned the Heart of America Conference women’s basketball player of the week award. She averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds per game on the week, becoming just the fifth player in program history to reach the 1,500-point plateau.
Birt wins another weekly honor — Millikin University’s Bradan Birt on Tuesday collected his fourth College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin wrestler of the week award and his second in as many weeks. His fourth weekly honor set a conference record.
Birt broke the previous record of three CCIW Wrestler of the Week awards in one season set by Wheaton’s Carlos Fuentes in 2017-18, North Central’s Nathan Fitzenreider in 2011-12 and 2012-13 and North Central’s Andrew Zobac in 2010-11. Overall in his career, Birt is a six-time winner dating back to the 2017-18 season.
A native of Epworth, Iowa and Western Dubuque High School alum, Birt won the 165-pound title at Wheaton’s Pete Willson Invitational this weekend. He earned bonus points in each match, going 5-0 with a 15-2 major decision and four falls.
Hogan to Grand View — Western Dubuque senior defensive back Collin Hogan on Wednesday announced via Twitter he will continue his football career at NAIA powerhouse Grand View University in Des Moines. Hogan helped the Bobcats to the Iowa Class 3A state championship this fall.
Noll earns 150th win — University of Dubuque women’s basketball coach Mark Noll picked up his 150th victory on Saturday, when the Spartans edged Nebraska Wesleyan, 73-69.
Ford wins A-R-C honor — Loras College’s J.T. Ford earned the American Rivers Conference men’s athlete of the week and men’s basketball player of the week award. A senior from St. Charles, Ill., Ford helped the Duhawks pick up two big A-R-C wins over this past week. He had 31 points in a win over Central College and had 23 points and 16 rebounds in a win over Simpson College.
Duhawks feted — Loras’ Mike Jasa and Gabrielle Noland won A-R-C track athlete of the week honors. Noland, a senior for the No. 7-ranked women’s track and field team, put on a tremendous display at the Titan Open, hosted by Illinois Wesleyan University on Saturday, running a winning 60m time of 7.58 to claim the fastest time in NCAA Division III. Noland also won the 200m dash by nearly one second ahead of second place with a time of 25.20. Noland currently holds the No. 1 times in the 60, 200 and 400m. Jasa won the 400-meter dash at the Titan Open with a time of 50.20. Jasa also participated in the 4x400 meter relay team of Josh Smith, Patrick Mikel, and Tyson Morrison to win the event and post the second-fastest time in Division III at 3:19.99.