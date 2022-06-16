In her first season of high school softball, eighth-grader Ruth Tauber has found herself playing a big role for the Dubuque Wahlert Golden Eagles.
Tauber, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, has had a hot bat in the leadoff spot, batting .525 with an on-base percentage of .606. In seven games last week, she was 12-for-26 with eight singles, three doubles, a home run and 11 RBIs.
“She’s been an exceptional leadoff batter for us,” Wahlert coach Tyler Lang said. “She’s everything you want in a leadoff batter. She’s patient, she doesn’t strike out and she makes the correct adjustments when she’s at the plate.”
On Friday, Tauber went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs in an 11-5 win over Waterloo Columbus.
“I just go up there and try to put the ball in play,” Tauber said. “I’ll do whatever I can to get on base and give my team a chance to score.”
So far this season, Ruth has drawn a team-high 12 walks.
“As the leadoff batter, part of my job is to experiment with the pitcher and let my teammates know how she is throwing,” Tauber said. “My coach has confidence in me, and my teammates know I am going to try to help them as much as I can.”
Tauber has grown up around the diamond, and played travel ball with a baseball team before joining a Dubuque travel softball team.
“Playing travel ball with the boys really helped me out early on,” she said. “Boys tend to be a lot more competitive than girls, and the environment was really different.”
Her father played college baseball at Mount Mercy.
“Our family shares a love of softball and baseball,” she said. “It’s a bond we have together.”
So far this season, Tauber leads the Golden Eagles in hits with 31, doubles with seven, home runs with two, and is tied for the lead with 17 RBIs. She’s also scored a team-high 31 runs.
“Ruth has put in a lot of offseason work on her hitting, and it’s very evident in the way she sees pitches,” Lang said. “It’s very exciting for the future of this program with the great group of young athletes we have.”
Although she is only an eighth grader, Tauber said batting in the leadoff position has come with a leadership role.
“I know I have so much more to learn, but my coaches and teammates have faith in me to do my job,” she said. “It was very intimidating for me to step into this role, but everyone was so welcoming. I feel like they are looking to me to start every game off with a good attitude and a good at-bat.”
