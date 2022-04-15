Grace Houghton hit a two-run bomb in the opener, while Ashlyn Hemm won her 14th outing of the season as the NCAA Division III No. 23-ranked Loras College softball team split a windy doubleheader with Wartburg, 3-2 and 9-8, on Thursday at Faber-Clark Field.
Houghton’s homer to right centerfield staked the Duhawks (17-5, 5-5 American Rivers Conference) to an early 2-0 lead in the first game to help secure the win.
The Duhawks tacked on a key insurance run in the bottom of the fifth inning as Abby Jones hit a one-out double into the gap in left centerfield. Alyssa Hughes came in to pinch hit with two outs, taking advantage of the runner in scoring position with an RBI single up the middle.
Wartburg (20-9, 5-3) got out to a 4-0 lead in the second game to earn the split. Western Dubuque grad Ella Link led the Knights, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs. Hempstead alum Kaylie Springer added two singles, two runs scored and stole a base.
Taylor Donnell blasted a three-run homer in the bottom of seventh to pull the Duhawks within a run, but the Knights held on.
Missouri Valley 10-5, Clarke 0-0 — At Veterans Memorial Park: Lily King went 2-for-3 in the second game, but not much else went right for the Pride (7-27, 1-21 Heart of America Conference) in sweep losses to Missouri Valley.
PREP BASEBALL
Benedictine 3, Clarke 2 (10 innings) — At Peosta, Iowa: Bryce Simon delivered an RBI single, and Tyson Tucker struck out nine on the mound, but the Pride (25-12, 14-6 Heart) were nipped in the 10th by Benedictine.