Galena vs. East Dubuque volleyball
Buy Now

Galena’s Gracie Furlong delivers a hit as East Dubuque’s Emily Gockel (left) and Megan Anger try to defend during a match earlier this season.

 Dave Kettering

It will be familiar competition for the Galena volleyball team when it opens postseason play.

The Illinois Class 1A No. 2-ranked Pirates (26-1) will begin their postseason journey at the Rockford Christian Life regional with a first-round match against rival East Dubuque on Monday, Oct. 24.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.