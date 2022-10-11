It will be familiar competition for the Galena volleyball team when it opens postseason play.
The Illinois Class 1A No. 2-ranked Pirates (26-1) will begin their postseason journey at the Rockford Christian Life regional with a first-round match against rival East Dubuque on Monday, Oct. 24.
The regional is part of the Pecatonica sectional, featuring a loaded field that includes the top-three ranked teams in the state in No. 1 Freeport Aquin, No. 2 Galena and No. 3 Dakota.
Other first-round matches at the Rockford Christian Life regional include Stockton against Pecatonica, Dakota versus Scales Mound and Lena-Winslow facing Rockford Christian Life.
The Galena/East Dubuque winner will meet the Stockton/Pecatonica winner in the semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The Dakota/Scales Mound winner faces the Le-Win/Rockford winner in the other semifinal.
The winners will meet in the regional final on Thursday, Oct. 27, which could very well feature a match between the No. 2 Pirates and No. 3 Indians.
The regional champion will advance to the sectional semifinals on Monday, Oct. 31 in Pecatonica against the winner of the Chicago Lycee Francais regional.
The sectional championship has the potential to be the Pirates against top-ranked Aquin for the second straight year. The Bulldogs topped Galena for the sectional title last fall.
River Ridge is in the Annawan regional and opens against Morrison on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The Wildcats would meet Forreston or LaMoille in the semifinals.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Kirsch tied for 9th — At Madison, Wis.: Lancaster’s Brianna Kirsch is tied for ninth place after firing an 85 in the first round of the Wisconsin Division 2 state golf meet at University Ridge.
Colfax/Elk Mound’s Belle Kongshaug leads the pack with an even-par 72. The final round is today.
The Flying Arrows are fifth out of six in the team standings with a 389. The Prairie School tops the field with a 348.
Also scoring for Lancaster were Kate McWilliams (98), Paige Lolwing (102) and Lynell Miller (104).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Spartans finish 2nd — At Ames, Iowa: The University of Dubuque’s three-peat of championships at the American Rivers Conference meet couldn’t reach a four-peat.
Central broke up the Spartans’ streak with an impressive run to the crown at Ames Golf & Country Club. The Dutch closed with a three-round total of 936 to earn the title, holding off UD with a 978 for runner-up.
The Dutch ran away with the title by taking the top three finishes, led by Lydia Grond’s 232 earning medalist honors.
Brooke Bunjes, Morgan Hawkins and Madison Bowers led the Spartans, each placing in the top 10 and earning all-A-R-C honors. Bunjes placed seventh with a 241, and Hawkins notched a tiebreaker over Bowers for eighth with both shooting 243s. Sydney Killeen rounded out UD’s score with a 251 for 14th place.
Gabrielle Langlois shot a 268 for 28th place for Loras, which didn’t field a team score.
