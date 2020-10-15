Bellevue’s Jacob Waller wouldn’t mind experiencing a little deja vu this week.
Waller scored three touchdowns in last Friday’s 42-22 win over East Buchanan and will have a chance for a repeat performance this Friday when the two teams meet again in the opening round of the Iowa Class A postseason.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finished with eight carries for 126 yards and two rushing touchdowns, including a season-best 64 yarder. He also caught five passes for 57 yards and one touchdown to help the Comets improve to 3-2.
“Jacob has been playing on the varsity since his freshman season, and he has really developed into one of our leaders,” Bellevue co-coach Matt Jaeger said. “We depend on him to do different things for us, and he always rises to the occasion.”
The junior has 96 carries for 694 yards (7.2 average) and six touchdowns, and also has 16 catches for 249 yards (15.6 per catch) and three touchdowns, including a 69-yarder. Waller has returned four kicks for 91 yards (22.8 average). Defensively, he has 38.5 tackles, including 31 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks and 12 tackles for losses.
“Although it can get tiring, I really love playing both sides of the ball, especially defense,” Waller said. “I love how physical the game can be.”
During Friday’s game against the Buccaneers, Waller credits his teammates for his success.
“I was able to score those runs untouched because of our line,” Waller said. “The line blocked extremely well for me.”
Added Jaeger: “Jacob can be extremely explosive. He has put in the work to get to where he is today.”
Waller, who also competes in wrestling and track and field, said that when the track and field season was canceled and the quarantine began, he was able to get some home gym equipment to allow him to continue working out.
“It got to be pretty boring after the YMCA had to close down, so thankfully I was able to get some workout equipment,” he said. “Working out was something I could do to make the time go by a little quicker.”
Waller’s work and dedication have paid off, as he leads the team in both rushing yards and tackles.
“He works his butt off,” Jaeger said. “He is never satisfied and is always trying to improve. It takes a special type of kid to be a leader on both sides of the ball, and that’s what Jacob is.”
As a junior, Waller feels he has already taken on some of that leadership role within the team.
“I feel that some of the guys look up to me,” he said. “I have made it a point to be more vocal and to try to keep the guys motivated.”
Waller said he has hopes of pursuing a collegiate football career.
“Football is my favorite sport by far, and playing in college is definitely the ultimate goal.”