The atmosphere inside Moody Gymnasium is sure to be electric.
The rematch will certainly have a lot to live up to when compared to the original.
Iowa Class 5A No. 15-ranked Dubuque Hempstead will clash with city rival Dubuque Senior in a 5A Region 8 semifinal on Thursday, Oct. 21 at Hempstead’s Moody Gym. The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional volleyball pairings this past week.
The Mustangs and Rams will square off in a rematch of a truly classic confrontation on Aug. 31, also at Moody Gym. The upstart Rams took a 2-0 match lead before the Mustangs rallied and claimed a thrilling 12-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 20-18 victory.
The winner advances to the regional final on Tuesday, Oct. 26, and will be just one win away from the state tournament on Nov. 1-4 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
Hempstead or Senior’s likely opponent in the final would be No. 3-ranked Cedar Falls, assuming the Tigers can take care of Linn-Mar or Waterloo West in their semifinal.
All regional final locations are to be determined.
In Class 4A Region 7, No. 1 Western Dubuque has a clear path to its return to the state tournament. The Bobcats will host either Maquoketa or Clinton in a semifinal on Oct. 21, then play the final on Oct. 26 against likely No. 12 Decorah, or possibly Mason City or Charles City.
Dubuque Wahlert will compete in Class 3A Region 7, and the Golden Eagles visit Monticello in a first-round match on Monday, Oct. 18. Wahlert would play its semifinal on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and the regional final is held Oct. 26.
Top-ranked West Delaware is aiming to return to state after finishing runner-up last fall, and the Hawks are the favorites in Class 3A Region 8. West Delaware opens at home against Oelwein on Oct. 18, then would host a semifinal on Oct. 20 and compete in the final on Oct. 26.
Class 2A Region 7 is loaded with local competitors. Bellevue visits North Cedar in a first-round contest on Oct. 18, and the winner earns to right to play at No. 8-ranked Dyersville Beckman on Oct. 20, the same day Cascade hosts West Branch in another quarterfinal. Those two winners would meet at Beckman in a semifinal on Monday, Oct. 25, with the final to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
In Class 1A, first-round matches will be held on Oct. 18, with quarterfinals on Oct. 20, semifinals held Oct. 25 and finals on Oct. 27. In Region 5, Edgewood-Colesburg will host Waterloo Christian in the first round. Bellevue Marquette travels to Clinton Prince of Peace to open play in Region 7, while Maquoketa Valley will play at Easton Valley.