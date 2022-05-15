A year after reaching the state tournament, the Dubuque Hempstead and Dubuque Wahlert baseball teams figure to have significant targets on their backs.
And for good reason.
Both teams return a solid nucleus of players to compete in the always-rugged Mississippi Valley Conference this summer. And both will feature a future University of Iowa player — Kellen Strohmeyer at Hempstead and Aaron Savary at Wahlert.
But don’t overlook Dubuque Senior or Western Dubuque, who also return all-MVC performers.
Here is a capsule look at the local teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference:
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Jeff Rapp (12th season, 235-165-3 overall)
Last year — 30-11 overall, 23-7 MVC divisional champs
Returning starters — Kellen Strohmeyer (sr., SS, .427, school-record 61 hits, 3 home runs, 32 RBIs), Jonny Muehring (jr., 2B/P, .245, 13 hits. 4-2, 3.95 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 28 1/3 innings), Lane Wels (sr., 3B/P, .410, 16 hits, 10 RBIs. 5-1, 3.73 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 35 2/3 innings), Brock Booth (sr., OF/P, .309, 17 hits, 12 RBIs. 6-1, 3.42 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 45 innings), George Sherlock (sr., C), Solen Munson (jr., C/P/OF, .259, 14 hits, 4 home runs, 15 RBIs), Cole Swartz (sr., P/UTIL, 3-3, 4.82 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 24 2/3 innings).
Other returning letterwinners — Anthony Houselog (sr., P/3B), Jordan Laden (sr., 2B/P), Carson Weber (sr., 2B/P), Nolan Schroeder (sr., 1B/P, 2-1, 4.67 ERA, 33 strikeouts, 27 innings).
Promising newcomers — Justin Potts (soph, OF/P), Brody Ruffridge (jr., P/UTIL), Curt Saunders (jr., C/OF/P).
Alumni playing in college — Logan Runde (Iowa Western), Zach Sabers (Kirkwood), Andrue Henry (Mount Mercy), Max Pins (Clarke), Derek Hardin (Dubuque), Connor Crabill (Clarke), John Cornelius (Loras), Michael Garrett (Loras).
Outlook — The Mustangs will be loaded again this season after reaching the state tournament for the 15th time in program history last summer. They will be seeking a third-straight trip to state behind seven returning starters, including NCAA Division I recruits Strohmeyer (University of Iowa) and Munson (Arizona State). Strohmeyer earned second-team all-state honors and first-team all-MVC accolades a year ago. Munson and Booth were second-team all-MVC selections. Hempstead’s roster also includes eight returners who pitched at the varsity level a year ago, and that should put them high in the early season rankings.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Andrew Reese (5th season, 55-75-2 overall)
Last year — 15-22 overall, 9-20 MVC
Returning starters — Ray Schlosser (sr., P/C, .309, 34 hits, 4 home runs, 30 RBIs. 4-2, 1.47 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 38 innings), Kobe Meyer (sr., SS/P, .216, 22 hits, 13 RBIs. 2-4, 5.39 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 24 2/3 innings), Mason Kunkel (sr., 1B, .244, 22 hits, 12 RBIs), Joel Wilbricht (sr., OF/P, .294, 20 hits. 1-1, 4.44 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 17 1/3 innings).
Other returning letterwinners — Jack Aitchison (sr., 3B/OF), Jack Gilligan (sr., P/OF, 0-2, 5.12 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 13 1/3 innings), Jared Ostwinkle (sr., OF), Mason Krieg (sr., P/OF), Hunter Winner (sr., P/OF), Aydan Lyons (sr., 2B).
Promising newcomers — Dustin Foht (jr., C), Andrew Barbee (jr., 3B/P), Jon Wille (jr., SS/P), Nate Obbink (jr., OF/P), Tyler McDonald (jr., 3B), Ben Bechen (jr., OF), Andrew Day (jr., OF), Jacob Deardorff (jr., OF/P), Max Waller (jr., UTIL).
Alumni playing in college — Sam Link (Iowa), Johnny Blake (Clarke), Brady Schiesl (Mount Mercy), Cody Deardorff (Coe), T.J. Deardorff (Coe), Gavin Guns (Coe), Ben Hefel (Winona State), Cole Smith (Southeastern).
Outlook — The Rams will have a new look this summer, as the 2021 graduation class compiled the majority of the team’s at-bats and innings pitched. But Reese likes the way the team plays defense, and the squad has a nice group of young talent. Schlosser returns after earning first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference accolades a year ago. Eight pitchers on the roster saw varsity action last summer, but only Schlosser and Meyer threw more than 20 innings.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Kory Tuescher (10th season, 209-167 overall)
Last year — 32-11 overall, 19-9 MVC
Returning starters — Aaron Savary (sr., P/3B, .319, 38 hits, 6 home runs, 32 RBIs. 9-1, 1.27 ERA, 96 strikeouts, 66 innings), Jack Walsh (jr., C/3B/P, .381, 43 hits, 27 RBIs), Ryan Brosius (jr., P/OF, .365, 31 hits, 13 RBIs. 3-2, 3.72 ERA, 26 1/3 innings), Ben Freed (sr., UTIL, .313, 21 hits, 18 RBIs), Carson Cummer (sr., SS, .286, 10 hits, 9 RBIs). Christian Prull (sr., C/P/3B, .411, 30 hits, 26 RBIs, 2 home runs. 1-3, 7.10 ERA, 37 strikeouts, 23 2/3 innings at Bellevue Marquette).
Other returning letterwinners — Tommy Forbes (sr., OF), Zach Callahan (jr., P/OF, 2-0, 2.67 ERA, 9 strikeouts, 18 1/3 innings), Bryce Rudiger (jr., P/INF), Patrick Fitzgerald (jr., P/INF), Jack Goerdt (jr., INF), Seamus Crahan (jr., P/INF), Owen Wallace (jr., OF).
Promising newcomers — Tommy Coutchie (jr., P/C), Nicholas Pierro (jr., P/C/1B), Toby Dearstone (P/OF), Michael Spahn (P/OF), John Sigwarth (P/OF), Colin Cronin (jr., INF), Kaiden Knockel (sr., UTIL).
Alumni playing in college — Jake Brosius (Coe), Alex Timp (Coe), Charlie Jaeger (Ellsworth), Bennett Cutsforth (DMACC).
Outlook — The Golden Eagles will lean on Savary, a Class 3A first-team all-state selection, first-team all-MVC pick and University of Iowa recruit who played a key role in Wahlert reaching the summer state championship game for the first time in program history. Walsh earned third-team all-state and first-team all-MVC, while Brosius was an honorable mention all-league pick. Wahlert will feature team speed, leadership and quality postseason experience, as several underclassmen were called up to the varsity for the run to state. Wahlert will have to overcome an overall lack of pitching depth and a lack of varsity experience at a few positions but is expected to be listed high in the early state rankings.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Casey Bryant (23rd season, 530-306 overall)
Last year — 17-19 overall, 12-16 in MVC
Returning starters — Tucker Nauman (sr., P/3B, .324, 33 hits, 23 RBIs. 3-2, 2.69 ERA, 31 strikeouts, 39 innings), Bryn Vantiger (sr., C, .349, 28 hits, 16 RBIs), Nick Bryant (sr., SS, .182, 12 RBIs), Garrett Kadolph (sr., 1B, .262, 21 hits, 14 RBIs. 3-1, 4.08 ERA, 12 strikeouts, 12 innings at Dubuque Wahlert), Ryker Staudenmaier (sr., P/OF, .240. 3-2, 3.55 ERA, 32 strikeouts, 47 1/3 innings), Isaac Then (jr., RF/1B/P, .246, 17 hits, 12 RBIs. 2-4, 6.27 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 22 1/3 innings), Ryan Klostermann (jr., P, 5-2, 2.21 ERA, 29 strikeouts, 38 innings), J.T. Goodman (soph., P/UTIL, .290, 27 hits).
Other returning letterwinner — Bradyn Staner (sr., OF).
Promising newcomers — Nathan Roling (sr., 2B/P), Zach Gehl (sr., OF/P), Hunter Overton (sr., 3B), Caleb Klein (jr., CF/P), Bradyn Delaney (jr., C), Connor Krogman (jr., 1B/DH), Connor Maiers (jr., OF), Hunter Quagliano (soph., RF), Brett Harris (8th, OF/C).
Alumni playing in college — Calvin Harris (Mississippi), Kyle Lehmann (South Carolina-Upstate), Dylan Gotto (Wartburg), Gregory Bennett (Clarke), Casey Perrenoud (Southeastern).
Outlook — Despite the graduation of all-state first baseman and MVC player of the year Sawyer Nauman, the Bobcats look to be a much deeper offensive lineup from top to bottom this season. Bryant will also lean on a deep pitching staff that has its top three innings eaters back from a year ago. The key will be avoiding injuries and developing even more pitching depth for the ultra-competitive MVC. Vantiger returns after earning honorable mention all-MVC last summer.