Here is a brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Sunday’s action:
COLIN REA
Organization: Milwaukee Brewers
Current team: Brewers
League: National League
Height: 6-5. Weight: 218. Age: 33.
Position: Right-handed pitcher.
Hometown: Cascade, Iowa.
Acquired: Signed free agent contract in January.
Experience: 13th season.
This season: In 20 appearances, including 19 starts, Rea has gone 5-5 with a 5.11 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings with Milwaukee. He allowed six runs on eight hits in an 8-4 home loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.
THEO DENLINGER
Organization: Boston Red Sox
Current team: Portland Sea Dogs
League: Double-A Eastern League
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 27.
Position: Right-handed reliever.
Hometown: Cuba City, Wis.
Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. Traded to Boston on Feb. 3.
Experience: Second full season.
This season: In 23 innings over 18 outings, he has gone 1-3 with a 2.74 ERA, two holds, 23 strikeouts and 9 walks. Portland is 18-15 and in second place in the Northeast Division’s second-half standings ... Denlinger received a brief call-up to Triple-A Worcester and went 2-0 with a 6.89 ERA, two holds and 17 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings.
IAN MOLLER
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Low Class A Carolina League
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 20.
Position: Catcher.
Hometown: Dubuque.
Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
Experience: Second full season.
This season: Moller is hitting .179 (46-for-257) with 10 doubles, one triple, six homers, 27 RBIs, 52 walks and a .321 on-base percentage in 74 games played. Defensively, he has thrown out 30 runners trying to steal and owns a .989 fielding percentage. The Wood Ducks are 18-18 in the second half for third place in the North Division after winning the first-half title.
TOMMY SPECHT
Organization: Texas Rangers
Current team: Down East Wood Ducks
League: Carolina League
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200. Age: 19.
Position: Outfielder.
Hometown: Dubuque.
Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
Experience: First full season.
This season: After beginning the season at extended spring training, he has gone 37-for-155 (.239) with seven doubles, one triple, one home run and 12 RBIs in 41 games. He has walked 25 times and stolen three bases. He returned from the 7-day injured list (turf toe) and went 3-for-4 in a 2-0 loss to Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
CALVIN HARRIS
Organization: Chicago White Sox
Current team: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
League: Carolina League
Height: 6-0. Weight: 215. Age: 21.
Position: Catcher.
Hometown: Peosta, Iowa.
Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 116th overall, in 2023 MLB Draft.
Experience: First season.
This season: Harris went 3-for-14 with a double and three RBIs in four games in the Arizona Complex League before being assigned to Kannapolis. He is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with one double and two RBIs for the Cannon Ballers. He went 3-for-5 in a 3-1 win over Charleston on Sunday. He has also thrown out two base runners. Kannapolis is 18-18 for third place in the South Division.