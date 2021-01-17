Patrick Mayfield scored a game-high 26 points, Sam Kilburg added 12 points and Avery Butler had 10 points and 10 rebounds as the University of Dubuque men’s basketball team defeated Wartburg, 88-71, on Saturday in non-conference action at the Stoltz Sports Center in Dubuque.
Levi Scheuermann added 10 points as the Spartans improved to 3-0 on the season.
Clarke 75, Peru State 74 — At Peru, Neb.: Keith Johnson drilled eight 3-pointers among his 33 points, and Jordan Lake sank three free throws with 5 seconds remaining to lift the Pride (7-6, 6-4 Heart of America Conference) on the road.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 89, Peru State 47 — At Peru, Neb.: Local talents powered the NAIA No. 8-ranked Pride (13-1, 9-1 Heart) to their 12th straight victory, as Giana Michels scored 12 points, Skylar Culbertson added 11 and Nicole McDermott chipped in 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cuba City 80, Wisconsin Heights 65 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The top-ranked Cubans (8-0) cruised behind Jack Misky’s 30 points.
Mineral Point 70, River Valley 60 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Liam Stumpf scored 25 points as the Pointers (11-2) held off River Valley.
Southwestern 58, Platteville 33 — At Platteville, Wis.: Peerson Kephart dropped 18 points as the Wildcats rolled.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iowa City High 76, Dubuque Hempstead 42 — At Iowa City: Jaelyn Tigges scored nine points and Morgan Hawkins and Kialah Hill added eight apiece for the Mustangs (2-7).
La Crosse Aquinas 50, Prairie du Chien 48 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Lily Krahn scored 19 points, but the Blackhawks were dealt their first loss.
GIRLS PREP BOWLING
Johll wins title — At Clinton, Iowa: Beth Johll rolled a 269-186—455 series to win the individual title and lead Dubuque Hempstead to the team title at the Clinton Invitational.
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 2, Kansas City 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Dane Schope and Drew Zillig scored second period goals as the Saints knocked off the Midwest High School Hockey League leaders for their 10th consecutive victory. Isaac Tillman made 19 saves in net for Dubuque.