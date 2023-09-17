Craig Elmore didn’t see a possible program record in front of him.
He just saw open lanes, room to run. And, most important, a victory.
Elmore rushed for 192 yards, the second-best single-game total in program history, and Clarke snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 27-24 victory over Central Methodist on Saturday at Dalzell Field.
Elmore’s total was the most in program history since Jordan Brown rushed for 197 yards on Oct. 26, 2019 against Graceland. It was his fourth career 100-yard game.
“It didn’t even seem like it. I wasn’t out there counting yards or anything like that. I really wasn’t worried about it, I was just worried about the score, worried about keeping the guys in the game,” said Elmore, the program’s all-time leading rusher with 959 yards over three seasons. “But what it does show me is how much work needs to be put in to even attempt to get back to it. It’s not just a one-man effort, it’s a team effort.”
The Pride snapped a nine-game losing streak and won for the first time in nearly a calendar year. Clarke hadn’t won since a 20-19 victory over Baker on Sept. 24, 2022.
“Man, it feels good,” said Clarke coach Adam Hicks, who earned his first career victory. “We talked all week that it’s about us. I think we were worried about a lot of external things and we weren’t focusing on Clarke and our individual battles. So that’s all we preached all week was about us and yeah, it feels good to get one.”
Clarke receiver Jackson Ostrander, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, recorded his second career 100-yard game and second in as many games at Dalzell this season, catching seven passes for 105 yards and an 8-yard touchdown that gave the Pride a 7-0 lead with 3:51 left in the opening quarter.
“The aura here is different to me,” said Ostrander, who had five receptions for 121 yards in a 22-14 season-opening loss to Midland.
Quarterback Kenyon Williams, who converted from receiver back to quarterback following an injury to starter Brandon Mueller in the opener, completed 16 of 28 passes for 246 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also scored on a 6-yard touchdown run that pushed the Pride in front, 14-0, with 1:53 left in the first quarter.
Clarke (1-3) ran for 204 yards as a team, the program’s highest total since rushing for 225 in a 2021 game against Graceland.
“We needed it,” Hicks said. “We’ve got four running backs that we feel like can go out and be the starter and we knew kind of what they were doing defensively. At first it was a little rough going, but we stuck to it.”
Central Methodist answered back with 17 straight points, trimming the lead in half on Kam Cole’s 40-yard run before the defense recorded a safety. The Eagles (1-2) took their first and only lead of the game just more than 2 minutes into the second half when Joe Cambridge found Quinn Whitley for an 18-yard touchdown pass.
Elmore scored on a 2-yard run a couple minutes later and Steele Fredricks kicked field goals of 31 and 28 yards as the Pride took a 27-17 lead.
“We made an emphasis on (running the ball) all week at practice,” Elmore said. “Coming out during the game, that’s the first thing we wanted to do was establish the run. Coach (Bill) Lang (the offensive coordinator) has been talking about it all week, gotta pound the ball, gotta pound the ball. That opens it up for everybody else. We kind of got away from running the ball early in the game and in the second quarter, but we came back to it and came out successful.”
Central Methodist’s Chase Rankin, who dropped a fourth-down pass in the end zone on the prior possession, hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass with 2:30 left to get the Eagles back within three.
Ostrander recovered the ensuing onside kick as the Pride held on.
“It feels so good. After the first three hard losses, it was pretty hard,” Ostrander said. “But coming into this game, we wanted that first win in the column and we came out here, fought our butts off and we got that first one. It feels really good.”