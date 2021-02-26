After a regular season filled with COVID-related adversity, the Mineral Point girls basketball team is headed to the Wisconsin state tournament.
The Pointers (16-5) will face second-seeded Bangor (18-2) today in a Division 4 state semifinal at the La Crosse Center, marking their first trip to state since winning the gold ball in 2016.
“These girls are just mentally tough,” second-year coach Michael Keyes said. “We knew right after last season ended that this year was going to be a lot different, so we began to prepare for that. We were doing off-season work in pods and communicating as a team via Zoom.
“We knew there were going to be shut downs and stops in the season, but we built ourselves up for that. And when we faced those stops this season, we were prepped mentally to handle them.”
The Pointers were forced to quarantine more than once during the season as a team and dealt with individual quarantines as well, but still found a way to win the SWAL title.
“This team has found strength in its numbers,” Keyes said. “From 1-13, every one of these girls competes hard in practice and has had a part in our success this season.”
The Pointers return a veteran squad, led by senior guard Macy Aschliman (10.6 ppg) and junior guards Mallory Lindsey (11.7 ppg) and Ella Chambers (9.6 ppg) — all of whom played in the program’s last two sectional semifinal appearances.
“We’ve been able to make it to the sectional the past two years, and we all had faith that we would get past that this year,” Aschliman said. “We’ve felt the disappointment that came with those tough losses, and we really didn’t want to go through that again. Making it to state as a senior is what I’ve dreamed of since I was a little girl.”
The Pointers have also gotten big contributions down the stretch from post players Blair Watters (7.4 ppg and 8.4 rpg) and Kennedy Wenger (8.3 ppg and 5.9 rpg).
“Everyone knows we have three strong guards, but Kennedy and Blair have been fantastic for us the past few games,” Keyes said. “The growth and improvement of their game has been vital to keeping our season alive.”
The Pointers will face off against Bangor, which moved up to Division 4 this season after advancing to the Division 5 state semifinal last season.
“They have a very strong program and being at state is common ground for them,” Keyes said. “They are similar to us in that they are guard centered; I think of them as comparable to Shullsburg of the teams we have faced.”
The Pointers’ schedule has helped prepare them for their tournament run, with games against Division 5 Black Hawk and Division 2 Reedsburg, who are each competing in the state semifinals.
“We play those games to get ready for the post season,” Keyes said. “We learn from those games, and they are so helpful when it gets to this time of year.”
The Pointers will look to use their speed to control the pace against the Cardinals.
“We like to play fast, and we are going to try to push the ball as much as we can,” Aschliman said. “We believe in one another and have confidence that we can win. I think it’s going to be a really good game between two similar style teams.
“We are just happy that we are getting a chance to continue playing.”