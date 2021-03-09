Dubuque Hempstead landed four wrestlers on the all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first team while Western Dubuque’s Evan Surface earned a spot on the first team in the Mississippi Division.
Chad Bellis, the Iowa Class 3A state runner-up at 120 pounds, led the way for the Mustangs. He was joined on the first team by teammates Aidan Dunne (182), Jojo Lewis (195) and Cayden Lovett (285).
Hempstead’s Lohman Duffy (106), Dawson Fish (113), Adler Kramer (126), Josiah Schaetzle (145) and Jack Smith (160) earned spots on the Valley Division second team.
Surface, who became a first-time state medalist at last month’s Class 3A state tournament, was a first-team pick at 182 for the Bobcats. Western Dubuque state qualifiers Dakota Lau (160), Greyson Gardner (160), Sawyer Nauman (195) and Emerson Lux-Morales (285) were named to the second team.
Hempstead’s Gable Brooks (132) and Adam Ward (220); Dubuque Senior’s Frankie Cretsinger (132), Luke Busch (160) and Jack Smith (160); Western Dubuque’s Nathan Casey (132) and Mitchell Ashline (220); and Dubuque Wahlert’s Jerren Gille (106) earned honorable mention.