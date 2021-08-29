A brief update of area players in Minor League Baseball, through Friday’s games:
COLIN REA
Height: 6-5. Weight: 235. Age: 31. Position: Right-handed pitcher. Hometown: Cascade, Iowa. Organization: Milwaukee Brewers. Current team: Nashville Sounds. League: Triple-A East. Acquired: Signed free-agent contract Aug. 13.
After beginning the season in Japan, the veteran right-hander signed a minor league deal with the Brewers organization and joined the Sounds. In three starts, Rea is 0-2 with a 4.38 ERA, 12 strikeouts and one walk in 12 1/3 innings of work. Rea pitched 5 2/3 innings of three-hit ball and struck out nine Friday night but received a no-decision in a 3-0 win over Gwinnett.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 25. Position: Right-handed reliever. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. League: Low-A East. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
Despite being slowed by injuries during his career at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., the flame-throwing right-hander persevered and caught the eye of the White Sox. He began his pro career with Chicago’s Arizona Complex League team before being promoted to Low-A Kannapolis. In 10 1/3 innings over 10 relief appearances, he is 0-1 with a 4.35 ERA, one save and 19 strikeouts against six walks.
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 190. Age: 18. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: ACL Rangers. League: Arizona Complex League. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 Draft.
The recent Dubuque Wahlert graduate signed with the Rangers on July 21, then doubled in his professional debut Aug. 6 against the Diamondbacks’ ACL team. He hit his first home run on Aug. 21 — his parents’ wedding anniversary — against the Angels ACL team. In eight games, he is hitting .240 (6-for-25) with three doubles, one homer, four walks and four RBIs. Moller has a .406 on-base percentage and .480 slugging percentage.