Dubuque native Nate Pierotti helped develop the Monarc Seeker, a robotic quarterback, that is being used by the University of Iowa football program. The Seeker is also used by several top NFL and collegiate programs.

Nate Pierotti figures he would have spent hours on end in his backyard as a kid, by himself, catching passes from a robotic quarterback … if only such a product existed.

Now, in large part because of the Dubuque native’s passion for both football and computer science, the Monarc Seeker fills that void. And several National Football League and NCAA Division I programs have added ‘The World’s First Robotic Quarterback’ to amplify in-practice training without sacrificing the arms of their signal callers.

