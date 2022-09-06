Nate Pierotti figures he would have spent hours on end in his backyard as a kid, by himself, catching passes from a robotic quarterback … if only such a product existed.
Now, in large part because of the Dubuque native’s passion for both football and computer science, the Monarc Seeker fills that void. And several National Football League and NCAA Division I programs have added ‘The World’s First Robotic Quarterback’ to amplify in-practice training without sacrificing the arms of their signal callers.
“We found out it’s possible to create a machine that can throw to someone as if it were a human and eliminate the need for a quarterback in practice,” said Pierotti, a 28-year-old who graduated from Wahlert in 2012 and from the University of Iowa in 2016. “You can go out and run any route on the route tree and practice completely on your own. Essentially, this is the machine I wish I had when I was growing up.
“Football has always been one of my passions. So, it’s a gratifying to see something we thought of translate into reality. It’s a cool and a visceral feeling to see some of the teams I watched while growing up use something we created.”
Using a touchscreen and joystick, a receiver can program the Seeker to deliver game-like passes, punts or kickoffs for quality reps, even if all alone, and replicate the spin of left-handers as well as right-handers. The Seeker’s proprietary tracking system reads the receiver’s movement more than 30 times per second while producing human-like reps.
A receiver can even program difficult throws — such as passes five feet over his head — to work on that aspect of the game. A human quarterback typically wouldn’t do that in practice, but those throws inevitably arise in game action.
The Seeker holds up to six footballs at one time and comes with robotic and manual modes. It also can provide coaches with key data — such time of day, workload, number of reps and how quickly reps were completed.
“The really cool thing about it is its functionality,” said Riley McCarron, a teammate of Pierotti’s at Wahlert who went from a walk-on to a starter at Iowa and later played in the National Football League for the Houston Texans and New England Patriots. “As a football player trying to get better, it gives you the opportunity to go out and work on your game without having to ask anyone for their time.
“You don’t have to have someone feed it like a typical Jugs machine, which is a lot like a pitching machine in baseball. You can program it to throw, punt or kick a ball pretty much exactly the way you’d see it in a game. It’s a really neat machine, and it’s kind of cool to think it all started with Nate.”
Pierotti played football at Wahlert, which, like many high school programs, used a traditional Jugs football passing machine to give receivers more reps. While an engineering student at Iowa, he asked his old buddy McCarron how football practices were going with the Hawkeyes.
A relentless worker, McCarron didn’t get quite as many reps as he would have liked early in his career with the Hawkeyes. The coaching staff didn’t want its quarterbacks throwing too many extra passes after practice, and the Jugs machines required an operator to work with the receivers.
“It was kind of crazy to think they were using the same equipment we were using back in high school,” Pierotti said. “That got me to thinking about football more broadly. Everything from uniforms to the turf had been modernized because of a huge influx of money in the game, but the equipment we used to train players hadn’t changed much at all in 40 years. That blew my mind.”
Coincidentally, Pierotti began to study robotics and indoor localization about the same time he learned of the Hawkeyes’ training equipment. Indoor localization refers to a real-time locating system to track mobile assets and matches the capabilities of global positioning systems, which do not work indoors because their signals often run into interference.
Pierotti began working on the project outside of his normal coursework while a junior in 2015. It started by reconfiguring a traditional Jugs machine.
After speaking with players and coaches at Iowa, as well as at Northwestern University and the University of Kansas, Pierotti discovered a potential market for a smarter version of the robotic quarterback.
“Everyone I talked to basically said, ‘If you could build it, we would definitely buy it,’ and that was the validity that kicked off the company,” Pierotti said. “That’s why I decided to build something. It seemed like there was a real demand for it.”
Iowa assistant director of football operations Ben Hansen pledged his support in 2016. He assisted the Seeker team on the football side of the project and allowed Pierotti’s group to use the school’s indoor football facilities for research and development.
Pierotti worked solo on the project for roughly a year before connecting with a pair of engineers — Northwestern graduates Igor Karlicic and Bhargav Maganti — who better understood the mechanical aspect of the product. Pierotti focused on algorithms and programming, while Karlicic and Maganti contributed with the materials and designing the mechanicals.
“Nate put so much time and effort into it, and I know he had a lot of restless nights when he was developing it,” said McCarron, who now works in commercial real estate in the Chicagoland area. “There were times he’d come into the Iowa football facility at 10 o’clock at night when we were done so he could work on perfecting it. It was incredible to see the amount of time he put into it, and it’s so cool to see it pay off.
“I’ve known Nate probably since middle school, and he’s always been passionate about football. When he got down to Iowa, he was just as passionate about engineering and computer science, and he essentially combined those two passions to help create something that is going to change the game.”
The Monarc Seeker hit the market in 2019, and the University of Iowa and the University of Virginia became the first programs to utilize the product. Southern Methodist, Oklahoma and Louisiana State have also jumped on board.
During the pandemic, when NFL receivers sat at home without quarterbacks to throw to them, the Seeker became even more popular. The Seeker’s clients now include former Hawkeyes stars George Kittle and T.J. Hokenson.
Sawyer Theisen, another former Wahlert teammate of Pierotti’s, serves as the vice president of sales for the Dallas-based robotics and software company.
Pierotti still holds equity in the Monarc Seeker but has transitioned into a new career in venture capital with Chicago-based New Stack Ventures. His experience with the Seeker inspired him to help others like him with similar dreams.
“I take a lot of pride in being from Iowa, in being from Dubuque,” Pierotti said. “So, it means a lot to me to invest in people who didn’t go to Stanford or Harvard or didn’t work for Facebook or Google, but they’re still building technology companies. It pissed me off, to be honest, when people looked down on me when I told them I didn’t go to MIT or Stanford.
“We believe they’re every bit as capable of building multi-billion-dollar successes, even if they don’t have the same access to capital as their counterparts. I love backing people who have a big chip on their shoulders.”
