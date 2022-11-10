Burbach
Buy Now

Quarterback Cadyn Burbach has led the Darlington football team to an 11-1 record with his legs and his arm this season.

 Shannon Mumm Telegraph Herald

Cadyn Burbach knew he had big shoes to fill when he won the job of replacing four-year Darlington starting quarterback Braden Davis.

The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has embraced the challenge, leading the Redbirds to an 11-1 season and a spot in the WIAA Division 6 state football semifinals Friday night.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.