Cadyn Burbach knew he had big shoes to fill when he won the job of replacing four-year Darlington starting quarterback Braden Davis.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has embraced the challenge, leading the Redbirds to an 11-1 season and a spot in the WIAA Division 6 state football semifinals Friday night.
“Early in camp we realized that he was going to be our guy,” Darlington football coach Travis Winkers said. “He has a calm and cool presence about him, and he has done an awesome job all season.”
Burbach said playing under Davis gave him all the tools he needed to prepare for his senior season.
“We would go every other rep in practices and I ended up getting to start in one game last season when he was injured,” Burbach said. “I learned so much from him, and I felt prepared to step into that role when it was my time.”
Burbach leads the Redbirds in rushing with 749 yards on 105 carries with 13 touchdowns. He has also completed 33 of 52 passes for 769 yards and seven touchdowns.
“We played St. Mary’s Springs in Week 2, and that really opened his eyes quickly,” Winkers said. “He took some lumps in that game, and the way he’s bounced back has been tremendous. He doesn’t get rattled and he’s just a kid that you root for. He was 95 pounds as a freshman and now he’s out there going toe-to-toe with some of the best quarterbacks in the state.”
Burbach shined in both of the meetings with Belleville, which boasts one of the state’s most explosive offenses. In the Level 2 match-up, Burbach finished the game with 16 carries for 115 yards to lead all the Redbird rushers.
“He really held his own against them,” Winkers said. “He has shown he can rise to the occasion and he never gets flustered out there. He anticipates things well, and he throws a real catchable ball. We can’t ask for much more out of him, because he gives everything he’s got.”
Burbach credits his teammates, especially his line, for the success the offense is having this season.
“It doesn’t happen without them,” he said. “We have a bunch of guys who can run the ball, and they make our run game stronger by making the holes for us.”
Burbach said that he has enjoyed taking on a leadership role this season and takes pride in being one of the team’s captains.
“I’ve been playing with these guys for a long time, so to know that they respect me and look to me to help lead the team is such an honor,” he said.
Burbach and the Redbirds will take a 10-game winning streak into Friday’s game against Mondovi, where they hope to seek revenge for last year’s loss in the state semifinals to St. Mary’s Springs.
“It’s been a really exciting week to know that we are just one game away from state,” Burbach said. “We are going to do everything we can to get that win Friday. We all remember how it felt last season and we don’t want to feel that way again.”
