A divided Platteville School Board was unable to reach a consensus whether to permit fall sports at Platteville High School.
In a 4-4 decision Wednesday, a proposal to proceed with fall sports — cross country, football, soccer and volleyball — failed after multiple board members questioned the safety of doing so amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s not safe. These kids will huddle. They will be in close contact and then they will go home to their families and then they will come into our schools,” said Vikki Peterson. “Why (do) we keep insisting on doing things that are going to prolong the COVID(-19) outbreaks?”
One member of the nine-person board member was absent, preventing the casting of a tie-breaking vote.
School administrators have until Sept. 1 to inform the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association whether Platteville will participate, and a special school board meeting has been scheduled for Monday.
All other members of the Southwest Conference, which includes the Dodgeville, Lancaster, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center and River Valley school districts, will proceed with fall sports.
However, medical professionals with whom the district consults advised that athletes not participate in scrimmages or organized games outside of the district.
Board member Curt Timlin said competing under the auspices of the WIAA will minimize athletes’ exposure by keeping games within the conference.
Not joining opens the possibility that students will compete independently through leagues like the Amateur Athletic Union, possibly increasing their exposure chances.
“We don’t control anything our students do when they are outside our doors,” Timlin said.
To reduce the risk of community spread, Platteville athletes will attend classes on different days than non-players.
The conference also will regulate game attendance and parents are encouraged to transport only their children to practices and competitions.
Per WIAA guidelines, if a sports season is canceled prior to a sport-specific threshold of games, the district can offer another season in the spring.