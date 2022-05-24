Iowa State University head football coach Matt Campbell (left) chats with Emmett Staade, 6, of Dubuque, during the Cyclone Tailgate Tour at Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Conference Center in Dubuque on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
The Iowa State University athletic department’s popular Cyclone Tailgate Tour will visit Dubuque on Wednesday, the final day of the 12-city trek through the state.
The penultimate stop will take place at the Best Western Plus Dubuque Hotel & Convention Center from noon to 1 p.m. before the tour concludes in Waterloo in the evening. The tour is open to Cyclones fans of all ages and free to attend, with food and beverage options available for purchase.
Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard, “Voice of the Cyclones” John Walters, football coach Matt Campbell, women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, volleyball coach Christy Johnson-Lynch and wrestling coach Kevin Dresser are all scheduled to take part in the tour. The events provide fans an opportunity to interact with coaches and administrators. Children in attendance will be able to meet the school mascot, “Cy,” and receive a complimentary gift.
OPENING AVAILABLE FOR I-CLUB OUTING
One foursome opening remains for the Dubuque County I-Club golf outing scheduled for Thursday at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta. The golf outing begins with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start, with a steak dinner and program to follow.
The program will feature Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz and wrestling coach Tom Brands.
Cost is $500 per foursome, which includes golf, dinner and the program. The field will be limited to the first 25 foursomes registered. The cost for the dinner and program is $50.
All proceeds benefit the Dubuque County I Club Scholarship Fund. For reservations, call the Thunder Hills Pro Shop at 563-556-3256.
WIAA OPENS SATELLITE OFFICE IN MILWAUKEE
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, which has its home office in Stevens Point, opened a satellite office in Milwaukee earlier this month. The new office will provide enhanced accessibility to a portion of the state with a high concentration of member schools.
WIAA assistant director LeVar Ridgeway and administrative assistant Molly O’Brien will operate primarily out of the Milwaukee office located at 8989 N. Port Washington Rd., Suite #200, Milwaukee, WI 53217.
