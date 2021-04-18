Here is a capsule look at area Northwest Upstate Illini Conference baseball teams as they return to the diamond for their delayed spring season, two years after last playing a varsity contest:
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Brandon Tashner (4th season)
2019 record — 12-9-1, 9-4 NUIC
Returning starters — Brevin Lee (Jr., IF/P); Brody Tashner (Jr., OF/P)
Other returning veterans — Sam Huntington (Jr., C/P); Jon Montag (Sr., IF/P); Eben Sertle (Jr., IF/P)
Promising newcomers — Reed Kluesner (Sr., OF/P); Ayden Miller (Sr., OF); Kyle Quinn (Sr., IF); Sam Bowman (Jr., OF/C); Thomas Mai (Jr., OF); Josh Ballentine (Jr., OF); Colin Sutter (Soph., IF/P); Angel Reyes (Fr., IF/P); Ben Montag (Jr., IF)
Outlook — The last time the Warriors took the field in 2019 it was with all-conference players Layne Boyer, Ben Kettering and Jon Breitbach. With those players now graduated, East Dubuque will rely on a young, but talented group looking to climb up the conference ranks. Missing out on the 2020 season will present some challenges for this inexperienced squad, but look for them to hit their stride as the season progresses.
GALENA
Coach — Jared Berlage (7th season)
2019 record — 4-14, 3-10 NUIC
Returning starters — Ethan Hefel (Jr., IF/P); Will Nack (Sr., C/UTIL); Aiden Shurbert (Sr., IF/P)
Other returning letterwinners — Clay Folks (Sr., IF/OF); Owen Wells (Sr., IF/OF)
Promising newcomers — John Wubben (Soph., C); Ryan Stoffregen (Soph., IF)
Outlook — Galena will feature a lot of young talent that was unable to gain experience last season. Coach Berlage is eager to see how they respond after a rough 2019 campaign. Lack of pitching depth will be the Pirates’ biggest concern entering the season.
River Ridge/Scales Mound
Coach — Jeremy Knauer (9th season)
2019 record — 21-9
Promising newcomers —Thomas Lange (Sr.); Ethan Soppe (Sr.); Bryton Engle (Sr.); Breyton Fry (Jr.); Caden Albrecht (Jr.); Sam Cocagne (Jr.); Zayden Ellsworth (Jr.); Stevie Moris (Jr.); Maddox Knauer (Soph.); Dylan Diehl (Soph.); Jacob Duerr (Soph.); Charlie Wiegel (Soph.)
Outlook —The Wildcats’ last game was in the super sectionals of an outstanding 2019 campaign. Not a single player returns from that team, so the co-op is basically starting over in 2021. They do have a new group full of athletes eager to bulid upon the success from two years ago.
Warren/Stockton
Coach — Jim Nielsen (41st season)
2019 record — 8-11, 6-6 NUIC
Returning letterwinners — Casey Rowe (Sr., P/IF); Josh Reynolds (Sr, P/IF); Matthew Riedl (Sr., C/IF); Masyn Neff (Sr., OF/IF); Alex Mardsen (Jr., P/OF/IF); Austin Chumbler (Jr., P/IF/OF)
Promising newcomers — Jared Bergeman (Jr., IF); Charlie Breed (Jr., P/OF); Ian Broshous (Jr., P/IF); Blaze Janecke (Jr., P/IF/OF); Owen Logemann (Jr., P/IF); Caleb Mammoser (Jr., P/IF); Drew Mensendike (Jr., C/P/IF); Kayden Schubert (Jr., IF)
Outlook — The Warhawks return more experience than others with six players seeing varsity action in 2019. Pitching should bode well for them.