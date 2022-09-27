Justin Kay dominated the final 45 laps on Saturday night at Davenport Speedway to earn the second Yankee Dirt Track Classic title of his decorated racing career.

The Wheatland, Iowa, driver won his first Yankee at long-time home 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa, in 2019. Race organizers moved the Yankee to Davenport for this season only after unforeseen circumstances forced 300 Raceway to cancel the event originally scheduled for Sept. 2-3.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.