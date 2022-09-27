Justin Kay dominated the final 45 laps on Saturday night at Davenport Speedway to earn the second Yankee Dirt Track Classic title of his decorated racing career.
The Wheatland, Iowa, driver won his first Yankee at long-time home 300 Raceway in Farley, Iowa, in 2019. Race organizers moved the Yankee to Davenport for this season only after unforeseen circumstances forced 300 Raceway to cancel the event originally scheduled for Sept. 2-3.
Kay cashed a check for $6,045 in the Super Late Model Racing Series main event that attracted 49 drivers from four states who compete on both the Hoker Trucking East Series and the Malvern Bank West Series. He inherited the lead from Nick Marolf, a Moscow, Iowa, driver who led the first 15 laps of the 60-lap feature but bowed out due to engine problems.
Jeff Larson finished second, followed by Tad Pospisil, Tyler Bruening, Chad Holladay, Joel Callahan, Jesse Sobbing, Luke Goedert, Jake Neal and Justin Zeitner. Iowa drivers Derrick Stewart, Chad Holladay, Corey Dripps, Jeff Tharp, Jason Hahne and Jesse Sobbing won the six heat races to punch their tickets to the 28-car final.
Davenport Speedway stepped up to host the 45th annual showcase of racing at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend rather than see the event go dark for a year. It marked just the third track to host the event, joining Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the inaugural event in 1978.
Farley hosted the Yankee for 31 consecutive seasons, and the event took place every year except 2018, when inclement weather forced its postponement. The move to Davenport was for this year only, and promoters said the race will return to 300 Raceway in 2023.
Other feature winners at the Yankee included: Kay (IMCA Late Models), Dallon Murty (IMCA Stock Cars) and Rick Zifko (Enduro) on Friday night. The Saturday night winners were Brad Dierks (Modifieds), Tony Olson (SportMod), Daron Oberbroeckling (Outlaw Street Stocks) and Chase Brunscheen (Mini Late Models).
DIERCKS WINS MAQUOKETA SPEEDWAY MAIN EVENT
Spencer Diercks, of Davenport, claimed the 25-lap IMCA Modified feature to highlight the inaugural Gil Short Memorial at Maquoketa Speedway on the Jackson County Fairgrounds this weekend. Diercks started fourth and outgunned Kelly Shryock, of Fertile, Iowa, and Dubuque’s Jason Schueller to the checkered flag in a star-studded 21-driver field that wrapped up the track’s season.
Other feature winners in the two-night event included: Tyler Soppe, of Sherrill, Iowa, in the Sportmods; Jordan Miklas, of Hartland, Wis., in INEX Legends; Daniel Wauters, of Tipton, Iowa, in Hobby Stocks; Chase Brunscheen, of Dyersville, Iowa, in Mini Late Models; Michael Weber, of Marion, Iowa, in the INEX Legends C.O.P.S. Race; David Brandies, of Wilton, Iowa, in the IMCA Stock Cars; Cody Staley, of Muscatine, Iowa, in the IMCA Hobby Stocks; Robin Atkins, of Clarence, Iowa, in AIRS; Austin Honts, of Muscatine, in Midwest Jalopies; and Andy Wagener, of Maquoketa, in the 50 Lap Enduro.
Gil Short was the chief and founder of the Speedway Fire Rescue group that services many eastern Iowa race tracks by providing safety equipment and personnel.
DUBUQUE SPEEDWAY TO HOST DIRT NATIONALS
Dubuque Speedway’s season will conclude with the Iowa Dirt Nationals, which take place Oct. 13-15. The event will include racing in five divisions — XR+ Stock Cars, IMCA Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods and IMCA Hobby Stocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.