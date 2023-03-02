02072023-edvsgalensbb1-dk.jpg
Buy Now

Galena’s Addie Hefel takes a shot over East Dubuque’s Brandi Dietzel during their game earlier this season. Hefel recently reached the 1,000-point plateau in her prep career and helped the Pirates reach the Illinois Class 1A state tournament.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

It’s rare to go into the Galena gym and not find Addie Hefel.

The junior point guard can usually be found putting in hours upon hours on the basketball court, and is there long after the Pirates’ games and practices are over.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.