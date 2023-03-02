It’s rare to go into the Galena gym and not find Addie Hefel.
The junior point guard can usually be found putting in hours upon hours on the basketball court, and is there long after the Pirates’ games and practices are over.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week became just the ninth player in program history to join the 1,000-point club when she scored 13 points in the sectional semifinal victory over Pecatonica last Tuesday. She is the third Pirate to accomplish the feat this season, joining Gracie Furlong from the girls team and Connor Glasgow from the boys team.
Recommended for you
“It’s impressive in itself to achieve 1,000 points as a junior, but to do so with only 13 games during her freshman COVID season is even more impressive,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “She is always in the gym working on her craft. She’s just an impressive kid who is having a phenomenal season.”
Hefel has been a starter for the Pirates since her freshman season and said reaching the 1,000-point milestone has been a dream of hers since she was a little girl.
“I remember thinking during my sophomore season that I could actually do it as a junior,” she said. “I definitely was feeling the pressure to get it the last couple games and I’m glad I got it done so I could focus on the rest of the postseason.”
Hefel is averaging 16.3 points per game, and has been an important piece of the Pirates’ offense this season. She also averages 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.7 steals per contest.
“My offensive production has increased since last year, and I think my form has been a lot more consistent,” Hefel said. “My shooting has improved a lot, and I just credit that to the hours spent working in the gym. Hard work does pay off.”
After falling in the state final last season, Hefel said she and her teammates had all the motivation they needed to get back to state this year.
“We all wanted to get back here and have a second chance at the title,” she said. “We have been ranked number one all year and we know we’re getting everyone’s best effort, but we aren’t going to settle for anything less than the gold ball.”
The Pirates will face Okawville in today’s state semifinal.
During Monday’s supersectional win, Hefel had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates.
“I like to be good at whatever I’m doing, and I will do whatever that takes,” she said. “I am usually in the gym as long as Coach lets me stay, and I try to work out consistently three times a week. Basketball is definitely a passion of mine.”
Hefel said she has already received an offer from Clarke University, and has other schools showing interest in her already.
“I would love to continue playing basketball at the collegiate level,” she said.
Added Watson: “To be the starting point guard in the state finals two years in a row is pretty impressive. She’s earned the nickname of the ‘shiftiest guard in the 815’ with moves upon moves. Her ability to create on the offensive end is fun to watch and it’s a great feeling to know we have her back for another year yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.