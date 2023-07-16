Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics athlete recently recieved state and national recognition, including:
Allysa Sadewasser, Guttenberg, Iowa Achievement Honors Nominee at the State Championships 2023 and recognized State and Nationals Advanced level Honor.
Annie Gulick, Dyersville, National Championships was nominated as the Female Athlete of the Year 2023, nominated for several National Scholarships and at the National and State Level recognized as an Elite Athlete.
Libby Knipper, Dyersville, State Championships Scholarship Winner, National Scholarship Nominee and recognized National and State Seniors Honors.
Hannabelle Erickson, Winthrop, Nationals and State Advanced Level Honors, National Scholarships Nominee, and National Female Athlete of the Year 2023 Nominee
Laura Pierschbacher, Edgewood, Iowa USTA Sportsmanship Winner.
Destiny Wall, Monticello, Nominated Vickie Wilson Spirit and Give back to Others Honor 2023.
Aaliyah Corcoran, Luana, Moser’s Dedication and Loyalty Honor.
Miya Pitz, Dyersville, Moser’s Most Improved Honor.
Sienna Steffensmeier, Farley, Moser’s Most Improved Honor.
Moser School of Dance and Gymnastics have been teaching area dancers and gymnasts for over 50 years and have been competing 37 years. Instructors are Carmen Moser Payne, Edgewood, Debbie Moser, Dyersville, Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte, & Luka Marie Schulte of Strawberry Point.
Moser Studio Locations are in Dyersville, Monticello, Manchester, Independence, Strawberry Point, Clermont, Guttenberg, & Edgewood.