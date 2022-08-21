The defending Iowa Class 4A girls state cross country champions are back for more, and they might be better than ever.
Dubuque Hempstead, which won its first state title in program history last fall, returns all seven runners from the lineup that toed the line last fall in Fort Dodge. That includes two-time elite all-state runner Keelee Leitzen for her junior year.
The Mustangs scored 108 points at state and easily outdistanced runner-up Pleasant Valley by 24 points. So, the Iowa Association of Track Coaches listed Hempstead as the No. 1-ranked team in its preseason poll on Friday.
“We’re coming off a successful track and field season, and we have a lot of experienced athletes back, plus we had a great summer of preseason training as a team,” Hempstead coach Sharon Klein said. “This group is focused on having fun and looking forward to competing with the best in the state.”
The Mustangs shouldn’t have to look far for competition. Senior finished ninth in Class 4A and earned the No. 10 spot in the preseason poll, while in Class 3A, Western Dubuque landed at No. 4 and Dubuque Wahlert at No. 16 after they finished fourth and 14th, respectively, at state last fall.
Here is a capsule look at the girls city cross country season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Sharon Klein (7th season as head coach, 24th season in the program)
Last season — The Mustangs went 135-4, and won the Mississippi Valley Conference’s overall and divisional titles, the state qualifier and the state meet in Fort Dodge.
Returning state placewinners — Keelee Leitzen (jr., fifth place, 18:24.73), Julia Gehl (jr., sixth 18:30.20), Brooke O’Brien (sr., 23rd), Evie Henneberry (jr., 30th), Natalie Schlichte (sr., 66th), Maddie Digman (sr., 82nd), Ellie Hermiston (jr., 123rd).
Other returning letterwinners — Isabel Brauhn (jr.), Sophia Dallal (sr.), Mylee Lange (soph.), Aubrey Schlichte (soph.), Anna Besler (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Maddie Bowers (sr.), Carissa Stockel (sr.), Paris Mickelson (soph.), Reagan Goldstein (soph.), Breanna Runde (fr.), Maria Hart (fr.), Jillian Renne (fr.), Melina Brandon (jr.), Jillian Maiers (soph.).
Season outlook — The No. 1-ranked Mustangs will be looking to qualify for the state meet for the ninth consecutive season behind a loaded lineup. Leitzen and Gehl both made elite all-state last year, and both have garnered MVC athlete of the year accolades during their careers. O’Brien is also a three-time state qualifier. In addition to the top-end runners, the Mustangs boast depth at all levels in the program.
SENIOR
Coach — Louie Fischer (19th season, 15th as head coach)
Last season — The Rams went 83-29, finished fourth at the MVC supermeet, second at the divisional meet, third at the state qualifier and ninth at state.
Returning state placewinners — Leah Klapatauskas (jr., 15th, 19:13.79), Kaitlyn Miller (jr., 37th), Claire Hoyer (soph., 38th), Emily Gorton (soph., 57th), Georgia Harms (sr., did not finish due to injury).
Other returning letterwinners — Julia Kilgore (jr.), Lily Krapfl (jr.), Clara Wagner (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Emma Chesterman (fr.), Nevaeh Kessler (fr.), Auggie Christensen (jr.).
Season outlook — The No. 10-ranked Rams enter the season with an interesting blend of tested and talented veteran runners along with a group of 16 incoming freshmen poised to add to the program’s rich tradition. The top five runners from last year’s state team all return, making Senior a legitimate contender to contend for a spot on “The Deck” for place-winning teams at the state meet in Fort Dodge.
WAHLERT
Coach — Tim Berning (3rd season)
Last season — The Golden Eagles took 14th at the Class 3A state meet in Fort Dodge with 265 points.
Returning state placewinner — Lilah Takes (sr., 73rd place).
Other returning letterwinners —None.
Promising newcomers — Lilly Graham (soph.), Lucy Murphy (fr.), Olivia Bellini (fr.).
Season outlook — The Class 3A No. 16-ranked Golden Eagles were hit hard by graduation, including 15th-place Ellie Meyer. Berning said he will have a young team that has the potential to develop as the season moves on. He has been impressed by the senior leadership on the squad.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Mark Digmann (17th season, 25th overall)
Last season — The Bobcats won their Class 3A state qualifying meet and finished fourth at the state meet in Fort Dodge
Returning state placewinners — Alyssa Klein (jr., 14th, 19:36.07), Olivia Thul (sr., 56th), Bella Meyers (85th), Isabella Graber (sr., 95th).
Other returning letterwinner — Kylie Nauman
Promising newcomer — CeCe Ball (soph.)
Season outlook — The Class 3A No. 4-ranked Bobcats return four of the seven runners who competed at state a year ago but will have to replace the talented Lilly Boge, Audrey Biermann and Leah Digmann. The key will be keeping the top scorers healthy and developing complementary scoring. The Bobcats aren’t quite as deep as they were a year ago, but they still should be a contender for a state berth in Class 3A.
