The defending Iowa Class 4A girls state cross country champions are back for more, and they might be better than ever.

Dubuque Hempstead, which won its first state title in program history last fall, returns all seven runners from the lineup that toed the line last fall in Fort Dodge. That includes two-time elite all-state runner Keelee Leitzen for her junior year.

