Cole Helm pumped plenty of energy into the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ bench in a new way Saturday night.
A crowd favorite for his lunch-pail work ethic and crunching physical play, Helm scored his first two USHL goals to spark a 5-3 victory over Youngstown at Mystique Community Ice Center.
“It’s always a good feeling to get that first one, especially in a league as good as this,” said Helm, who has played 20 games since being acquired from Corpus Christi of the North American League. “I came up here kind of late in the season and my role is to play that physical style, but it feels really good to contribute some offense, too. The second goal made it feel even better.
“It starts to weigh on you when you have chances to score but don’t. You start to grip the stick a little tighter. It’s good to get that off my back, so I can play a little looser and with more confidence.”
With their fourth consecutive win, the Saints clinched a first-round bye in the Clark Cup Playoffs, which begin later this month. Dubuque (36-16-2-3) trails Chicago (36-12-8-1) by four points for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with five games remaining. The top two teams in each conference earn first-round byes.
“We’ve worked so hard throughout the season, and it’s rewarding to earn that first-round bye,” said Max Montes, who sealed the win with an empty net goal. “Hopefully, there’s still enough time to make a run at first place. That’s the goal right now, but, more importantly, we have to make sure we keep going good into the playoffs.”
Helm opened the scoring 7:02 into the game. Just nine seconds after killing a penalty, Shawn O’Donnell had two shots blocked in front before Max Burkholder gathered a rebound, skated through the left faceoff circle and fed Helm at the top of the blue paint for a re-direction goal.
Youngstown’s Braiden Clark leveled the score at the 15:26 mark with his first USHL goal, but the game stayed tied for only 3:32 before Helm struck again.
The line of Riley Stuart, O’Donnell and Helm pressured the puck deep in the Youngstown zone before O’Donnell fed the puck to Michael Feenstra at the left point. Feenstra unleashed a shot, and Helm got a stick on it to tip it past goaltender Jacob Fowler.
Dubuque pushed its lead to 3-1 when USHL scoring leader Stephen Halliday tallied his 33rd goal and 83rd point of the season. Davis Burnside won a battle along the half-wall and swept the puck back to Lucas Olvestad at the left point. Olvestad found Halliday in the low slot, and Halliday deked the goaltender down before backhanding the puck into the net.
Tristan Lemyre gave the Saints a 4-1 cushion with his 25th goal of the season 11:18 into the second stanza following a tic-tac-toe, side-to-side passing sequence with Zane Demsey and Kenny Connors. Connors found Lemyre wide open on the back door for a tap-in goal.
Youngstown pulled within 4-3 by scoring twice in a span of 3:09 late in the second period. Charlie Lurie tallied a power play goal at 14:31, and Tiernan Shoudy scored just seconds after the Saints killed a Phantoms power play.
The momentum didn’t last. Dubuque outshot Youngstown, 13-4, in the third period to finish with a 35-19 advantage.
“We took a couple of penalties that allowed them to come back a little bit, but we did a really good job of shutting them down, getting pucks deep and playing the right way in the third period,” Lemyre said. “We stayed connected. We didn’t allow them anything in the middle of the ice. We kept them wide as much as we could.”
With Fowler pulled for a sixth attacker, Lemyre blocked a shot in his own zone and banked a shot off the left wall. As the puck neared the Phantoms’ net, Montes pushed it across the goal line for his 14th goal of the season with 21 seconds remaining in regulation.
Paxton Geisel, pulled in the first period of his last outing against Chicago, stopped 16 shots to improve to 22-9-0-2 with a 3.15 goals against average and .897 save percentage.
“That game against Chicago didn’t go over so well, so it feels really good to get back on track tonight,” Geisel said. “The guys did a real good job in front of me, so I have to give them a lot of credit.”
Geisel benefited from a defense that turned in a second-straight lock-down performance in the third period. On Friday, Dubuque allowed just four shots in the period to preserve a 4-3 win over Muskegon.
“We did a better job of getting the puck out of our zone tonight and we had some really big blocked shots — one from (Feenstra) and the one by Lemmy that led to the empty netter,” Geisel said. “At this time of year, you have to be that committed to close down games.”
The Saints, who went 6-0 against Youngstown this season, wrap up the campaign with three games against Cedar Rapids and two against Green Bay, while Chicago faces Youngstown and Muskegon twice each at Team USA once.
“Clinching that first-round bye is just the next step,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “Every team in our division is so good, so any time you can avoid playing an extra series, it’s a good thing. Chicago just keeps winning, so I don’t know if we can catch them, but it’s nice to know we’re at least locked into second.”