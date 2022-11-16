A pair of Dubuque County seniors will compete for the University of Iowa next academic year.
Dubuque Wahlert senior Duke Faley signed his national letter of intent to compete for the Hawkeyes men’s track and field team on Monday. Faley won the Iowa Class 3A state discus championship by more than 9 feet this spring.
Cascade senior all-state infielder Devin Simon will sign her national letter of intent with the Iowa softball program on Friday. She batted .500 (48-for-96) with five doubles, nine triples, nine home runs and 32 RBIs as a leadoff hitter for the Cougars this summer.
Several other area standout athletes also announced their college intentions this week.
Schieltz to Lake Land — Dyersville Beckman Catholic senior Luke Schieltz recently committed to play Division I junior college baseball at Lake Land College in Mattoon, Ill., next season. As a junior this summer, he earned Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 2A first-team all-state after batting .496 (59-for-119) with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 79 RBIs, 45 runs and 21 stolen bases in 23 attempts.
Paulsen picks Kirkwood — Dubuque Hempstead junior pitcher Peyton Paulsen committed to continue her softball career at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. She made all-Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division first-team honors after going 11-1 with a 1.08 ERA, and 64 strikeouts in 71 innings this season.
Watters to Clarke — Dubuque Senior’s Maya Watters became the first official member of the 2023 signing class for the Clarke University volleyball team. The 5-foot-9 outside hitter also plays on the Rams’ basketball and softball teams. Watters earned second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors the past two seasons while landing academic all-MVC in volleyball and basketball. The National Honor Society member carries a 3.6 GPA.
Blaine to play for father — Benton High School’s Rex Blaine, a junior forward, committed to play college basketball for his father at Clarke. The all-Six Rivers West first-team pick also earned Division 5 all-state honorable mention from the WBCA with averages of 20.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.1 assists.
Butcher to bowl in Missouri — Western Dubuque senior Kirsten Butcher will continue her bowling career at William Woods University in Fulton, Mo. She averaged 159.21 as a junior in helping the Bobcats reach the state tournament. William Woods is coached by former Creslanes manager Heath Kohl. Former Hempstead bowler Christian Merrick is a sophomore member of the men’s team at William Woods.
McGrane to Clarke — Dubuque Senior’s Myrissa McGrane will sign this afternoon to play women’s soccer at Clarke. She recorded one assist in 15 games as a junior this spring.
