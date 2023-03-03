Theo Denlinger
Cuba City, Wis., native Theo Denlinger recently began his first season as a member of the Boston Red Sox organization.

Theo Denlinger takes a high-energy approach to everything he does, from throwing a baseball to working in his backyard blacksmith forge.

But the energy level hit a new high last month, when the Boston Red Sox acquired the 6-foot-3, 240-pound right-handed relief pitcher from Cuba City, Wis. Boston sent right-hander Franklin German to the Chicago White Sox to acquire the 26-year old fireballer with one season of professional experience.

