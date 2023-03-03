Theo Denlinger takes a high-energy approach to everything he does, from throwing a baseball to working in his backyard blacksmith forge.
But the energy level hit a new high last month, when the Boston Red Sox acquired the 6-foot-3, 240-pound right-handed relief pitcher from Cuba City, Wis. Boston sent right-hander Franklin German to the Chicago White Sox to acquire the 26-year old fireballer with one season of professional experience.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity, and it feels like everything I’ve been working so hard for up until this point is finally starting to come to fruition,” Denlinger said before departing for the Red Sox minor league camp in Fort Myers, Fla. “The trade kind of caught me off guard, but the Red Sox did a great job of making me feel welcome right away.
“When you have four or five of the top guys in the organization reach out to you and tell you how excited they are to have you, it really brings your energy level up. It’s exciting.”
The White Sox selected Denlinger in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft after his junior year at Bradley University. In 56 career outings, all in relief, Denlinger owns a 4.15 ERA and 13.43 strikeouts per 9.0 innings.
Denlinger has struck out 97 batters in 65 innings over the past year and a half in pro baseball and had been ranked as high as the No. 5 right-handed relief pitcher in the White Sox system. Much of his work last season came in high-leverage situations.
Last season, Denlinger posted a 4.47 ERA and five saves in 32 appearances at Double-A Birmingham and eight appearances at Advanced Class A Winston-Salem.
The Red Sox designated German, 25, for assignment after he made five relief appearances and allowed eight earned runs in four innings at the big league level last season. He was named the organization’s 2022 Minor League Relief Pitcher of the Year after going 5-2 with seven saves and a 2.72 ERA in 43 appearances split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.
Denlinger added a cut fastball to his arsenal this offseason, and the pitch hit 92-93 mph with movement. He dabbled with the pitch last summer but couldn’t quite command it the way he liked.
Prior to leaving for Florida, Denlinger had his fastball around 97 mph and his two-seam fastball at 93-94. His off-speed slurve clocks in the low 80s.
“I had a really good offseason, and I feel great going to my first spring training with Boston,” Denlinger said. “Just like a starting pitcher would, I basically prepared like I would during the season. A starter’s going to train so he can be ready for a high volume of pitches one day and the rest-and-recovery in between.
“But, for me, I have to be ready to throw pretty much every day during the season. So I’ll go 20-30 pitches two or three times a week and train in between. It’s probably going to be around 75-80%, just so you can work your way up to 100% in spring training. You still have to have intent behind your pitches.”
