The Galena volleyball team gave everything it had in Wednesday’s sectional final against Dakota.
It was a battle to the end for every point, but the season’s end came for the Pirates in a heartbreaker.
Galena dropped a thrilling three-set contest in the Illinois Class 1A sectional finals to the Indians, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, in Pecatonica, Ill.
The Pirates closed another strong season at 30-8. Dakota advanced to face Newark in the super sectional on Friday in Freeport with a berth into the state semifinals at stake.
MEN’S SOCCER
Duhawks’ Huerta leads all-A-R-C squad — Loras College junior forward Tigrio Huerta was named the American Rivers Conference’s offensive MVP with the release of league honors on Wednesday.
As offensive MVP, Huerta also earned a spot on the 22-member all-A-R-C squad, his first career honor. The Delavan, Wis., native is the second offensive MVP award winner from Loras, joining Kevin Cavers (2013). Prior to the MVP award being split to recognize an offensive and defensive standout in 2013, Loras had six players named conference MVP. Additionally, since 2013 the Duhawks have seen two players earn defensive MVP honors.
In eight conference matches, Huerta led the league in points (17), goals (six), and shots on goal (16). He also added five assists to rank second in the conference standings.
Joining Huerta on the first team were three Loras teammates. Senior forward Mark Broderick, junior midfielder Manny Lopez and senior midfielder Miles McDonnell each earned their second all-conference accolades.
Broderick tied for fifth in the league with 10 points on four goals and two assists. With 14 points, Lopez tied for second in the conference standings. His five goals also tied for second while his four assists ranked third. Playing in seven league games, McDonnell picked up one assist and helped the defensive unit post a 1.693 goals-against average.
The University of Dubuque placed second-year forward Glorie Luwara and junior goalkeeper Brandon White on the first team.
Luwara totaled 10 points in eight conference matches, coming by way of five goals. His five goals tied for second in the league, as did his two game-winners. White led the league in shutouts (five) while logging 744:20 minutes in goal. He also recorded the third-best save percentage (.795) amongst conference keepers.