GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Same scenario. Similar result.
For the second straight season, Bellevue faced a must-win game against Clayton Ridge to get into the Class A postseason, and just like a year ago, it was a grind until the end.
After staking themselves to a 20-0 first-half lead, the Comets withstood a spirited comeback effort from the Eagles, and hung on for a 20-14 victory at Stephen D. Shannon Athletic Complex on Friday.
“Clayton Ridge, it doesn’t matter what their record is,” Bellevue co-head coach Matt Jaeger said. “They’re always physical, they’re always a tough group of kids, and we had to be ready for that.”
Bellevue (4-4, 3-3) used a balanced offensive scheme that saw Hunter Putman throw for 141 yards with a rushing touchdown. Quintin Picket added an 8-yard scoring run, and Jaden Baskin ran for a 2-yard touchdown to give the Comets all the offense they would need before halftime.
“We got out 20-0 there, and had just one little breakdown on defense, but nothing we couldn’t bounce back from,” Jaeger said. “We were in a good position, but they came out in the second half firing and made us work for it.”
Kurt Ross connected with Kylar Millard for all of his 145 yards through the air for Clayton Ridge (1-7, 0-6). The pair teamed up on a 25-yard pass in the fourth quarter as the Eagles charged back. Ross also added a 1-yard plunge in the first half.
Pickett provided two consecutive first-quarter impact plays that led the Comets to a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Pickett’s 8-yard run at 2:46 in the opening frame capped off a seven-play, 51-yard drive to put Bellevue ahead, 7-0.
The junior followed that by immediately making his presence felt on defense when he recovered a fumble on Clayton Ridge’s very first play on the next possession.
Bellevue charged 48 yards on 12 plays, and Putman put his team ahead, 14-0, on a 2-yard plunge on fourth-and-goal at 9:39 of the second quarter.
Running back Baskin — who rushed for 48 yards on just four carries on the Comets’ ensuing drive, appropriately made it 20-0 with a 4-yard score to punctuate an impressive stretch for the sophomore.
Putman said that his team may have felt a little too complacent after surging to an early lead.
“After that, we kind of thought we had the game in the bag, but they came back and put a fight up,” Putman said. “When we get ahead like that, we need to keep pushing.”
Bellevue largely controlled the time of possession and allowed Clayton Ridge just 72 first-half yards, but the Eagles were able to gain some momentum before the half by stopping Bellevue on a fourth-down attempt.
Eight plays later, Ross connected with Millard on a 25-yard pass in the end zone to cut the deficit to 20-6.
That was just the spark the home team needed to play a much more inspired second half — on both sides of the ball.
The Eagles stopped the Comets twice on fourth down on consecutive possessions to set up a drive late in the third quarter. Ross and Millard connected for a 44-yard pass, before Ross took it home from 1-yard out to make it 20-14 with 9:38 remaining.
Clayton Ridge came up with its third fourth-down stop midway through the final quarter, but a penalty forced them to punt it away, and the home team did not get another opportunity.
Safely in the postseason, Bellevue will soon learn its next opponent, but Putman is looking forward to a week of preparation to get ready for the next one.
“We flush this one, and next week we’ve got to go to practice 110% every single day,” Putman said. “We have to have a good week of practice and be ready to give it all we got.”
