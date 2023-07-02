JASE REINKE
School: Cascade
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four years participation in basketball and baseball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.80 GPA… High Honor Roll… Clarence Griep Scholarship… First Presbyterium Church Scholarship… FBLA
AIDAN SAUL
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: four varsity letters in soccer
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.09 GPA… National Honor Society… Mississippi Valley Academic All-Conference… University of Iowa Merit Scholarship… Hempstead Booster Club Scholarship
KAYDEN MICHAEL SINGH
School: Western Dubuque
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in tennis… two letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.81 GPA… AP Scholar… Mississippi Valley Conference All-Academic… Iowa Scholar Scholarship… AP Scholar Scholarship… Iowa Award Scholarship
LUKE SMITH
School: Wahlert Catholic
College: Creighton University
Athletic highlights: two varsity letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.89 GPA… National Honor Society… MVC All-Academic Men’s Basketball 2021/2022 & 2022/2023… FCA Member… Roman Shaffel Award… S.J. Award… Creighton Founders Award… Leigon Award Honorable Mention
BENJAMIN STANGE
School: Platteville
College: University of Wisconsin
Athletic highlights: four letters in basketball… four letters in cross country
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.92 GPA… Academic Medallion… Elinore Loveland Endowed Scholarship… Platteville Kiwanis Scholarship
ALEXANDER TACKNEY
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: University of Iowa
Athletic highlights: three letters in football… two letters in football
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.1 GPA… National Honor Society… National Merit Scholarship… Hempstead Booster Club Scholarship… Student Support Foundation…
ANDREW THARP
School: Dubuque Hempstead
College: Iowa State University
Athletic highlights: two letters in football… two letters in baseball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.77 GPA… National Honor Society… Football All-State Academic Award… Baseball All-State Academic Award… 2023 Dubuque Area Labor Management Education Scholarship… Wayne Tallman Memorial Scholarship… Kirk D. Streauslin Memorial Scholarship… Mustang Booster Club Scholarship
CASEN UDELHOFEN
School: Platteville
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country… four letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.96 GPA… Academic Medallion… Platteville Community Fund Scholarship… Wunderlin Family Scholarship… Academic Merit Scholarship… Key Club
SAM UDELHOFEN
School: Potosi
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Athletic highlights: four letters in football… three letters in basketball… three letters in baseball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.81 GPA… Gold Honor Corps… Gold Athletic Boosters Scholarship… George Heck Scholarship
NOLAN VASKE
School: Western Dubuque
College: Kirkwood Community College
Athletic highlights: four letters in golf… four letters in bowling
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.95 GPA… High Honor Roll
JOHN WACHERSHAUSER
School: Cuba City
College: University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Athletic highlights: two varsity letters in football… three varsity letters in wrestling
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.78 GPA… FFA Member … National Honor Society… UW-P Academic Merit Scholarship… CCHS Wrestling Scholarship
JACK WALSH
School: Wahlert Catholic
College: Coe College
Athletic highlights: three varsity letters in baseball… two varsity letters in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.79 GPA… Coe Trustee Scholarship… MVC All-Academic Baseball 2022 & 2023… MVC All-Academic Basketball 2021/2022 & 2022/2023
CHARLES WIEGEL
School: Scales Mound
College: University of Wisconsin-La Crosse
Athletic highlights: four letters in football… four letters in basketball… three letters in baseball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 3.91 GPA, Class Salutatorian… National Honor Society… Honor Roll… Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Academic All-State Team… Scales Mound All-In Scholarship… RBS Activewear Scholarship… Donnie Stoewer Memorial Scholarship… Scales Mound FFA Alumni Scholarship… DAR Good Citizenship Award… Class President
AYDEN WELLS
School: Galena
College: St. Louis University
Athletic highlights: four letters in golf… three letters in softball… one letter in basketball
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.20 GPA…Illinois State Scholar… Presidential Academic Achievement Award, NUIC Academic Award, IHSA Scholastic Achievement Award… Quill & Scroll Award… Knights of Columbus Scholarship… Leo Oldenburg Scholarship… Galena Foundation Scholarship… Marge Groeziner “Thrill of Learning” Scholarship… The Paul and Nancy Jahncke Hervert Scholarship… Lend a Hand Scholarship… Galena Rotary-Jennifer Purdy Scholarship
QUINN WRIGHT
School: Platteville
College: Grinnell College
Athletic highlights: four letters in cross country… four letters in track
Academic/Community Service highlights: 4.0 GPA… Academic Medallion… Thomas B. Jones, William J. Broske, Robert A. & Marjorie M. Harshorn Endowed Scholarship… Student Council… Key Club