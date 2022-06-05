The top-ranked Dubuque Wahlert baseball team scored a potentially key victory for the postseason Iowa Class 3A seeding meetings with a 7-2 decision at West Delaware on Saturday afternoon.
Ryan Brosius, Carson Cummer and Patrick Fitzgerald all had two hits, and Bryce Rudiger hit a two-run homer and Fitzgerald also drove in a pair of runs as the Golden Eagles improved to 12-2.
Seamus Crahan scattered five hits in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win, and Christian Prull went the final 1 1/3 to seal it.
(Friday’s results)
Western Dubuque 8, Linn-Mar 7 — At Farley, Iowa: The Class 3A No. 7-ranked Bobcats completed the Mississippi Valley Conference sweep with a second consecutive 8-7 walk-off win. In the seventh Garrett Kadolph doubled with Tucker Nauman on base, Isaac Then drew an intentional walk to load the bases, and Bryn Vantiger lofted a sacrifice fly to tie the game. The winning run came across on the misplay of a Jack Clemens fly ball. Kadolph went 3-for-4 with three doubles, and Then and Vantiger drove in two runs apiece.
Cedar Rapids Washington 25-2, Dubuque Wahlert 7-5 — At Petrakis Park: The Class 3A top-ranked Golden Eagles (11-2) rebounded from the first-game loss by scoring in five different innings in the MVC nightcap. Ryan Brosius, Patrick Fitzgerald and Seamus Crahan had a pair of hits each, and Bryce Rudiger fanned 10 in 5 1/3 innings of work. In the opener, Washington scored nine in the seventh inning. Jack Walsh had two hits for Wahlert.
Anamosa 6, Cascade 4 — At Anamosa, Iowa: The Raiders scored five times in the bottom of the sixth to hand Cascade its first defeat of the season, despite a strong pitching outing from Cougars sophomore D.J. Soper. The Cougars are 6-1.
Edgewood-Colesburg 8, Clayton Ridge 1 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Pryce Rochford and Konner Putz both went 3-for-4 with two doubles, Kyler Cole added a pair of hits and Korey Putz drove in two runs to lead the Vikings (4-5). Cael Funk fanned 10 while throwing 92 pitches in seven innings.
PREP SOFTBALL
Bobcats split — At Iowa City: Kiya Steger went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs as Western Dubuque beat Durant, 7-5, at the University of Iowa Softball Complex. Davenport Assumption beat the Bobcats, 12-0.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Pleasant Valley 1, Waukee Northwest 0 (SO) — At Des Moines: The Spartans outlasted the Wolves in a penalty-kick shootout to win the Class 3A state title.
Davenport Assumption 2, Hull Western Christian 1 (SO) — At Des Moines: The Knights scored a tying goal in the second half, then won the Class 1A title in a shootout as Western Christian finished as the state runner-up for the second consecutive year.
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3, Pella 1 — At Des Moines: Colton Costello scored a pair of goals to lead the Titans over the Dutch for the Class 2A state championship.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Ankeny Centennial 2, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 0 — At Des Moines: Centennial shut out Abraham Lincoln to secure the Class 3A state championship.
Dallas Center-Grimes 2, Waverly-Shell Rock 0 — At Des Moines: The top-seeded Mustangs blanked the No. 2 Go-Hawks to win the Class 2A state title.
Des Moines Christian 2, Davenport Assumption 1 — At Des Moines: The second-seeded Lions upset the Knights to claim the Class 1A championship.
AUTO RACING
Maquoketa Speedway rained out — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Persistent rain through the morning hours Saturday forced Maquoketa Speedway officials to cancel weekly racing action Saturday night. Racing will return to the Jackson County Fairgrounds on June 11, with hot laps slated for 5:30 p.m.
