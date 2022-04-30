Bringing home the first gold in 33 years on the Blue Oval wasn’t quite enough.
The Loras men’s 4x800 relay team did it with a little flare.
Carter Oberfoell, Ryan Harvey, Wyatt Kelly and Mike Jasa secured the Duhawks’ first men’s win at the Drake Relays since 1989 with a first-place time of 7:28.23, more than 5 seconds clear of runner-up Grand View.
“We had a lot of high hopes coming in,” said Oberfoell, a Dubuque Wahlert grad who ran the first leg. “We knew we were capable of running something extremely quick. Our coaches gave us a great opportunity at Drake to run well and we’re a great group, so that made it even more special.”
They not only dominated the race, but broke the school record. Even more eye-popping, they set a new NCAA Division III record in the 4x800.
“That’s just a testimony to the group that we have,” Oberfoell said. “The four of us, we’re really great friends and the things we’re trying to achieve together is just unreal. It means a lot, the three of us being Iowans (Oberfoell, Jasa, Kelly), the Drake Relays is always something special. The chance was presented to run well and being able to be a part of that with these three guys was a lot of fun.”
Through three heats of the men’s 4x200, the University of Dubuque’s Nolan Lentz, Jeremiah Steed, Kobe Howell and JoJo Frost sat atop the leaderboard with a time of 1:25.74.
Division I schools Kentucky (1:23.11) and Purdue (1:23.91) unseated them in the final heat, but the Spartans walked away with a bronze in a loaded relay field.
Loras’ Derik Bunten, Ted Kruse, Dayvion Foreman and Josh Smith ran a school-record 1:26.96 to make the podium in sixth place.
Dubuque’s men’s sprint medley team of Jaylen Bell, Garrett Byrd, Keaton Anderson and Andrew Hutchinson earned another podium finish in eighth place with a time of 3:29.44.
Loras got a ninth-place finish (56.12) from Alyssa Pfadenhauer in the 400-meter dash; Western Dubuque grad Elayna Bahl placed 22nd (1:03.96) in the 400 hurdles for the Duhawks; and the women’s 4x200 relay team (1:40.79) placed 10th, setting a school record.
The UD women finished 17th in the 4x200 in 1:42.73.
Other area finishers from Friday’s events included UW-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence in the 400 hurdles (12th, 1:00.37); Skye Digman in the shot put (21st, 14.05m); Wartburg’s Breya Christopher in the high jump (12th, 1.73m); Northern Iowa’s Libby Wedewer in the 200 (14th, 24.85); Drake’s Angelo Romagna in the 400 hurdles (17th, 53.45); and UW-Platteville’s 4x200 (23rd, 1:45.34).