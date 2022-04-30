Drake Relays
Loras College’s men’s 4x800 relay team of Wyatt Kelly (from left), Ryan Harvey, Mike Jasa and Carter Oberfoell celebrate after claiming gold in the event on Friday at the Drake Relays in Des Moines.

Bringing home the first gold in 33 years on the Blue Oval wasn’t quite enough.

The Loras men’s 4x800 relay team did it with a little flare.

Carter Oberfoell, Ryan Harvey, Wyatt Kelly and Mike Jasa secured the Duhawks’ first men’s win at the Drake Relays since 1989 with a first-place time of 7:28.23, more than 5 seconds clear of runner-up Grand View.

“We had a lot of high hopes coming in,” said Oberfoell, a Dubuque Wahlert grad who ran the first leg. “We knew we were capable of running something extremely quick. Our coaches gave us a great opportunity at Drake to run well and we’re a great group, so that made it even more special.”

They not only dominated the race, but broke the school record. Even more eye-popping, they set a new NCAA Division III record in the 4x800.

“That’s just a testimony to the group that we have,” Oberfoell said. “The four of us, we’re really great friends and the things we’re trying to achieve together is just unreal. It means a lot, the three of us being Iowans (Oberfoell, Jasa, Kelly), the Drake Relays is always something special. The chance was presented to run well and being able to be a part of that with these three guys was a lot of fun.”

Through three heats of the men’s 4x200, the University of Dubuque’s Nolan Lentz, Jeremiah Steed, Kobe Howell and JoJo Frost sat atop the leaderboard with a time of 1:25.74.

Division I schools Kentucky (1:23.11) and Purdue (1:23.91) unseated them in the final heat, but the Spartans walked away with a bronze in a loaded relay field.

Loras’ Derik Bunten, Ted Kruse, Dayvion Foreman and Josh Smith ran a school-record 1:26.96 to make the podium in sixth place.

Dubuque’s men’s sprint medley team of Jaylen Bell, Garrett Byrd, Keaton Anderson and Andrew Hutchinson earned another podium finish in eighth place with a time of 3:29.44.

Loras got a ninth-place finish (56.12) from Alyssa Pfadenhauer in the 400-meter dash; Western Dubuque grad Elayna Bahl placed 22nd (1:03.96) in the 400 hurdles for the Duhawks; and the women’s 4x200 relay team (1:40.79) placed 10th, setting a school record.

The UD women finished 17th in the 4x200 in 1:42.73.

Other area finishers from Friday’s events included UW-La Crosse’s Emma Lawrence in the 400 hurdles (12th, 1:00.37); Skye Digman in the shot put (21st, 14.05m); Wartburg’s Breya Christopher in the high jump (12th, 1.73m); Northern Iowa’s Libby Wedewer in the 200 (14th, 24.85); Drake’s Angelo Romagna in the 400 hurdles (17th, 53.45); and UW-Platteville’s 4x200 (23rd, 1:45.34).

