PEOSTA, Iowa — Anthony Ruden can’t quite figure out why he’s been such a slow starter for much of his career.
But, man, what a finisher he’s become.
The right-hander tossed a three-hitter and struck out 12 batters on Friday night to lead Key West to a 6-2 victory over Cascade in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League playoff championship game. He fanned 14 on Wednesday in a 2-0 victory over Farley in the semifinals.
“It’s kind of a joke, but my entire baseball career, I’ve never been able to start a season hot. But once it gets to the middle of a season, I start to settle into a groove,” said Ruden, a former Dubuque Wahlert and Clarke University standout. “In college, I bet my ERA was around 10.00 every year after the first few starts. I have no idea why that is. If I knew what it is, I’d fix it.
“It was the same thing tonight. They got the two runs in the first inning, then I settled in. When we tied it up right away, I felt like we were in the driver’s seat.”
This season, Ruden struggled in early season starts in the Bellevue and Farley tournaments.
“That kind of lit a fire under him,” Key West manager Brett LaMere said. “He’s been lights out ever since.
“As a team, we were kind of demoralized early in the season. But, when you have a starting pitcher like Rudy striking out 14 or 15 guys a night, it gives you a lot of confidence. Then we started hitting, and we’ve been on a roll ever since.”
The Ramblers won their fifth consecutive tournament title on Friday night. The run started in Rickardsville, and titles in Cascade, Dyersville and Peosta followed. Ruden won MVP in those first four tournaments.
Key West finished 33-10.
“Winning five tournaments in a row is pretty special, and I don’t think any of us anticipated that,” Ruden said. “We anticipate winning. But five championships in a whole summer is a great accomplishment, let alone winning five in a row, especially against the teams around here.”
Cascade jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first after Bryce Simon and Nate McMullen singled, and Nolan Weber followed with a two-run double. But those were the only hits Ruden allowed before settling into his grove.
The Ramblers tied the game just as quickly. Tucker Mai reached on a dropped-third strike, and Brett LaMere and Jacob Blunt followed with RBI doubles to pull Key West even.
An inning later, the Ramblers pulled ahead for good against Cascade starter Ben Jacobson. Chad Crabill and Nick Woltkamp reached safely with hits, and Anthony Razo delivered a two-run single to give Key West a 4-2 advantage.
The Ramblers added insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
LaMere and Blunt walked to start the fifth-inning rally, and Crabill followed with an RBI single. In the sixth, Andrew Redman singled and eventually came across on Mai’s ground out to first base.