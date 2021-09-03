PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Playing its first football game in nearly two years, UW-Platteville was primed to break out with a huge performance in front of a packed Pioneer Stadium.
While there were certainly moments worth cheering, it was costly mistakes that handed Coach Mike Emendorfer and the Pioneers their first season-opening loss under his tenure in 23 years.
A high snap on a UWP punt attempt in the fourth quarter went out the back of the end zone for a safety that gave East Texas Baptist the lead, and then the Tigers took the ensuing possession and drained nearly 5 minutes off the clock and capped it with a game-clinching touchdown with 4:23 remaining to stun the Pioneers, 37-31, on Thursday night.
Platteville’s potential game-winning drive in the final minute fell short near midfield, ending a wild game between two programs receiving votes in the D3football.com top 25 poll.
“I was very happy for our players to get the chance to play,” Emendorfer said. “Obviously, we wanted to win the game. But after having a tough year, not playing in almost 650 days or whatever, I was happy to see the guys out there again. We played a lot of young players that have never played a varsity game, and some of those mistakes showed up.”
Pioneers quarterback Colin Schuetz put on an air show with a crop of talented receivers, finishing 22 of 40 for 351 yards and four touchdowns, but tossed two interceptions. Brandt Stare hauled in seven passes for 173 yards and two scores, and Donald Allender made six grabs for 70 yards and a TD.
But while rolling up 342 yards of offense, the UWP defense allowed 524 yards to the Tigers.
“We have a promising season in front of us,” Emendorfer said. “They have a very talented team. They made some big plays. We’ll get better from this. I’m just happy and grateful to see the players get out there again, even if we’re disappointed in the loss.”
The Pioneers’ defense provided the first spark after the offense went three-and-out to open the game. When the ensuing snap went flying high, punter Hunter Grams jumped on it at the UWP 3-yard line. The Tigers were setup with a prime scoring opportunity, but came up empty handed.
Platteville held Baptist to negative 1-yard on three plays, and a 21-yard field goal attempt by Alberto Garcia sailed wide right to keep the game scoreless, but not for long.
Just three plays later, Schuetz unloaded a 68-yard bomb over the middle to Stare for the program’s first touchdown in roughly 650 days, staking out to a 7-0 lead at the 12:14 mark of the first quarter.
It didn’t take long to extend the lead after a Baptist three-and-out. Schuetz dropped a dime to Allender for a 16-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead with 7:47 left in the frame. After the Tigers notched their first touchdown, Schuetz responded by finding Stare for a 35-yard touchdown connection on a wide receiver screen to extend the lead to 21-7.
“We did some good things, but we still made some mistakes,” Emendorfer said. “We’ve got some young offensive linemen out there. We missed some opportunities and we have to clean up some things. We did score points, just not enough of them.”
But Baptist controlled the rest of the half, scoring 14 unanswered to tie the game at 21 heading into halftime. The Pioneers had a chance to take the lead, but a lost fumble inside the Tigers’ 30 in the final minute ended the threat.
The defenses controlled the third quarter, and an interception by Samuel Tausz set up the Pioneers to take the lead, as Schuetz connected with Ben Wilson for a 46-yard TD pass down the right sideline on the opening play of the fourth to give UWP a 28-21 advantage.
However, Baptist quickly tied it when running back Cornelius Merchant broke off his second 60-plus yard TD run of the night to knot the game again with 12:06 remaining.
Down by nine with 2:23 left, the Pioneers had Andrew Schweigert bang home a 41-yard field goal to pull within six. Needing one last stop, defensive lineman Tyler Bacon delivered by batting down a third-down pass to get UWP the ball back at its own 17 with 1:18 to play.
“One last chance, and we had the opportunity,” Emendorfer said. “I thought we had chances there and we didn’t capitalize. We had a shot.”