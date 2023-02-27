ELGIN, Ill. — Last year, they were the darlings of the dance. Rookies to Redbird Arena that darn near won the whole thing.
Now, Galena is headed back. This time as top dogs.
Chicago Hope Academy provided nothing more than a minor road block in Galena’s ascent to the Illinois state tournament as the Pirates cruised past the Tigers for a second straight season in a Class 1A supersectional, 53-21, at Elgin Christian Harvest Academy on Monday.
Recommended for you
This year’s journey to Redbird Arena has looked a little different than last season’s because the Pirates, ranked No. 1 in 1A since Day 1, were expected to go back.
“The first AP rankings, we were the No. 1 team in the state and everybody wants to knock off the No. 1 team,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “Being where we were last year, it’s hard to just take it one game at a time because you just want to get back, but our kids have done a great job.”
And that’s exactly where they’re headed — in convincing fashion.
In its postseason road to Normal, Galena outscored its opponents by a total of 142 points in claiming the school’s seventh regional title in nine years and second straight sectional crown.
“It’s out postseason mentality, ‘Play every game like it’s your last,”’ Galena’s Taylor Burcham said. “That’s what we’ve been saying all postseason and we just go out there and play super, super hard.”
Addie Hefel had a game-high 16 points for Galena (34-1), which will play Okawville in the semifinals on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burcham added 15 and Gracie Furlong had 11 for the Pirates.
Alondra Reyes and DaShara Flowers had six points apiece for Chicago Hope, which closed its season at 19-15.
Burcham’s two 3-pointers helped Galena to an 11-5 lead after the first quarter, but some missed close-range opportunities had the Pirates off to a bit of a sluggish start.
“It was a little bit of nerves, and this is a bigger gym than we’re used to,” Hefel said. “Getting that all out of the way and putting the ball in the hoop and playing some defense in the second really helped.”
The Pirates opened the second on a 10-0 run behind Hefel’s six points during the stretch to take a 21-5 lead. Furlong added six points of her own to close the quarter as Galena held the Eagles to just four second-quarter points.
“The kids understand that defense is gonna win it,” Watson said. “They understand that defense shows up every night if we bring it every night. If we stay consistent on that end, we have a chance to win every game.”
Galena allowed Chicago Hope just two third-quarter points, and Hefel’s 3-pointer at the 2:30 marked stretched the lead to 30, 41-11, before the starters got the rest of the game off.
Hefel said her team still has plenty to prove this season.
“Even though we’re top dogs this year, there’s still work to do against some good competition,” Hefel said. “We’re the ones that everyone wants to beat, so we still need to prove ourselves at state.”
Burcham added, “I’m so excited. It’s gonna be amazing. I had the time of my life last year and this year is gonna be even better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.