For the eighth consecutive season, Dubuque race fans were treated to some serious main-event speed.
The Burlington, Iowa-based Sprint Invaders Association made its northern-most series stop, as the 360 sprint cars zipped around Dubuque Speedway’s 1/3-mile banked dirt track Wednesday in the night’s final feature at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds.
Hailing all the way from Waco, Texas, Chase Randall made his first-ever visit to the Dubuque Speedway a memorable one.
Randall became the seventh driver in the Sprint Invaders Association to earn a victory in Dubuque, joining Jamie Ball, John Schulz, Wayne Johnson, Seth Bergman, Jonathan Cornell, and two-time Speedway champion Dominic Scelzi.
More importantly, he brought home the night’s main-event $2,000 purse. Paul Nienhiser, of Chapin, Ill., placed second, Australia’s Scott Bogucki finished third, season points leader Cody Wehrle, of Burlington placed fourth, and Tanner Gebhardt, also of Burlington, ended in fifth.
The Hobby Stock division kicked off the feature portion of Wednesday’s races. Two early cautions didn’t halt David Crimmins, as the Dubuque native completed a wire-to-wire victory in the 15-lap featured race. Crimmins held off Buffalo, Iowa’s, Randy LaMar, who ran in the second position throughout. New Hampton’s Luke Schluetter placed third; Mark Neis, of Benton, Wis. placed fourth, and Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill. rounded out the top five.
With the Sprint Invaders Association hosting Wednesday’s event, Dubuque Speedway’s season points standings did not play a factor.
The night’s second feature, the Sportmod class, saw another start-to-finish win by Bernard, Iowa native, Justin Becker. Becker led rather comfortably throughout the race’s first 10 laps, but a caution in Lap 11 threatened to stunt his momentum.
Maquoketa’s Jarret Franzen stayed on Becker’s trail and really made a hard push on the last stretch of the final lap. Becker withstood Franzen’s late charge to the white flag by a quarter length to visit Victory Lane.
Kyle Hoffmann of Benton, Wis., finished third in the Sportmod feature, Rusty DeShaw, of Farley, took fourth, and Graf, Iowa native Ryan Schilling finished in fifth place.
Zwingle’s Matt Gansen continued the trend of Wednesday’s wire-to-wire victories with a win in the Modified division, the night’s third, 20-lap featured race. Gansen, who is currently the season points leader in Modifieds at the Dubuque Speedway, held off Dubuque’s Jason Schueller, who sits in second place in the standings.
Jeff Larson, of Freeport, Ill., placed third in the Modified feature, Dubuque’s Jeff Freiburger finished in fourth, and Dickeyville, Wis. native, Tyler Kleiner, rounded out the top five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.