Cuba City’s offense was feeling very jolly coming out of the holiday break.
Brayden Dailey torched the nets for 34 points, Brady Olson added 24 points and Jack Misky netted 17 points as the Wisconsin Division 4 top-ranked Cubans reached the century mark in a 100-82 victory over No. 3-ranked Brookfield Academy on Friday in a showdown at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook tournament at Concordia University in Mequon, Wis.
Jackson Noll added 14 points as the Cubans remained unbeaten on the season at 6-0, and dropped Brookfield to 5-3. Olson was named the MVP of the contest for Cuba City, which held a 42-36 lead at the half but broke loose in the second to pull away.
Brown Deer 58, Mineral Point 55 — At Mequon, Wis.: Joah Filardo scored 17 points, Isaac Lindsey added 15 points and Blaise Watters 10, but the Pointers (3-5) were nipped at the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook tournament by Brown Deer (7-2).
Benton 62, Southwestern 61 — At Benton, Wis.: Zander Jones scored 16 points, Caleb O’Neill added 15 points and Holden Murphy had 12 as the Zephyrs held on for a nailbiter at the Mike Alexander Christmas Classic over the Wildcats, who got a game-high 17 points from Breckin Schneider.
Scales Mound 73, Shullsburg 42 — At Benton, Wis.: Ben Vandigo scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and Ben Werner chipped in 16 points and eight boards as the Hornets (7-3) rolled at the Mike Alexander Christmas Classic.
East Dubuque 60, Comer Prep 47 — At DeKalb, Ill.: The Warriors (7-1) picked up a victory at the Chuck Dayton Holiday tournament behind Declan Schemmel’s 17 points and 10 from Cole Heller, using a key 26-16 run in the second half to lock it up.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Platteville 56, Crandon 35 — At Wisconsin Dells: The Division 3 top-ranked Hillmen (10-0) built an 18-point lead by halftime and were led by Sami Martin’s 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals. Becca Hoyer and Josie Nies added 11 points apiece for Platteville.
Shullsburg 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 37 — At Bangor, Wis.: Madison Russell scored a game-high 16 points and Anna Wiegel chipped in 12 as the Division 5 No. 4-ranked Miners (8-0) stayed unbeaten with a win at the Bangor Holiday tournament.
Prairie du Chien 64, St. Charles (Minn.) 31 — At Winona, Minn.: The Division 3 No. 9-ranked Blackhawks picked up a victory in runaway fashion coming out of the holiday break.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UW-Platteville 74, LeTourneau 66 — At Belton, Texas: The NCAA Division III No. 9-ranked Pioneers (10-0) remained perfect on the season at the Cru Classic, getting 22 points and 13 rebounds from Carter Voelker, while Kyle Tuma added 16 points and Drew Gunnink 14.