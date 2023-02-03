It took four tries, but the Waterloo Black Hawks finally beat their Cowbell Cup rivals this season.
And they did it emphatically.
Waterloo scored the first four goals and cruised to a 7-3 victory over the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Thursday night at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Saints took the first three meetings in the six-game season series.
Dubuque (17-13-3-1) saw a seven-game streak of securing at least one standings point come to an end but still lead the Cowbell Cup standings at 9-3-0 for 18 points. The Black Hawks (24-12-0-0) improved to 6-6-0 in Cowbell Cup games and moved into a second place tie with Cedar Rapids, six points back of the Saints.
“It wasn’t our night,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “We didn’t work, we didn’t make the right decisions, and you can’t afford to have a night like that against a good team like Waterloo. We just didn’t have it.
“We’ll flush this one right now. The good thing is we get a chance to come right back and play (tonight).”
The Saints controlled the opening minutes of the game, but Waterloo struck first on a 3-on-2 rush at the 3:53 mark. Zach Bade wired a one-timer inside the left post behind goalie Marcus Brannman for his seventh goal of the season. Ben Robertson and David Klee picked up the assists.
Bade doubled the lead at the 15:02 mark of the first period following a faceoff win in the Dubuque zone. Robertson won the faceoff and Jaedon Kerr’s shot from the point hit iron before Bade scored on the rebound from the right faceoff circle.
The Black Hawks scored twice in the first 2:24 of the second stanza to take their 4-0 lead. Griffin Erdman sprung Owen Baker on a 2-on-1, and Baker beat Brannman on a backhander at the 1:49 mark. Gavin O’Connell made it 4-0 just 35 seconds later on a goal set up by Miko Matikka and Garrett Schifsky.
The Saints finally solved goalie Justin Cataldo, who made his USHL debut on Thursday, at the 4:38 mark on Ryan St. Louis’ team-leading 15th goal. He took a long outlet pass from Mikey Burchill, surveyed his options and wired a wrist shot from the right wing into the top right corner of the net.
But Waterloo got that goal back 3:19 later, when Schifsky took a Robertson feed, found open ice between the circles and beat Brannman for a power play goal to make it 5-1.
Robertson added another power play goal at 15:17 of the second to stretch the lead to 6-1. He came down the middle of the ice and whistled a backhander into the top right corner.
Brayden Morrison capitalized on a Dubuque power play just 30 seconds into the third period. He scored his fourth of the season on a tap in of a Max Montes pass from behind the net. Burchill earned the secondary assist.
Dubuque pulled within 6-3 on Jayden Jubenvill’s third goal of the season at 11:58. Max Burkholder drove the net and found Jubenvill on the backdoor for a wide-open net during a 4-on-4 situation.
But Waterloo got that goal back on Gavin O’Connell’s power play goal at the 13:32 mark. He scored on Paxton Geisel, who came on in relief at the start of the period.
The Saints host Green Bay at 7:05 tonight and visit the Gamblers on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series.
