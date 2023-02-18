galena
Buy Now
Galena's Addie Hefel celebrates her 3-pointer that beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter with teammate Julia Townsend. Galena's Gwen Hesselbacher cheers in the background as Scales Mound/River Ridge's Addison Albrecht walks to her bench.
 
 Lacey Heffernan For the Telegraph Herald

GALENA, Ill. — Galena’s first quarter defense was outstanding. Somehow, its third quarter defense managed to top it.

Galena led Scales Mound/River Ridge, 14-2, after one quarter and then held the Wildcats scoreless in the third to capture an Illinois Class 1A regional championship on its own court in Friday’s 48-28 win in girls basketball.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.