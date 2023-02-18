Galena's Addie Hefel celebrates her 3-pointer that beat the buzzer at the end of the first quarter with teammate Julia Townsend. Galena's Gwen Hesselbacher cheers in the background as Scales Mound/River Ridge's Addison Albrecht walks to her bench.
GALENA, Ill. — Galena’s first quarter defense was outstanding. Somehow, its third quarter defense managed to top it.
Galena led Scales Mound/River Ridge, 14-2, after one quarter and then held the Wildcats scoreless in the third to capture an Illinois Class 1A regional championship on its own court in Friday’s 48-28 win in girls basketball.
Gracie Furlong led all scorers with 15 for Galena. Addie Hefel added 14 for the Pirates, who moved to 31-1 on the season.
“We talk about it a lot, how defense is consistent,” Galena coach Jamie Watson said. “If you can play consistent defense, you’re going to be in good shape. Sometimes our shots don’t fall, but if you can play good defense, you’re going to have a shot in every game.”
Both teams employed highly-effective, full-court pressure defense early.
Galena just perfected it. And continued it all night.
Galena forced turnovers, while SM/RR contested and blocked shots and dominated the early rebounding.
The Pirates pulled ahead, though, when SM/RR turned the ball over on eight straight possessions.
With 2:13 left in the opening frame, Galena led, 3-2.
Taylor Burcham hit the first of Galena’s trio of 3-pointers during an 11-0 run to end the opening quarter that gave the Pirates a 14-2 lead.
Hefel had the other two long balls for Galena, including a buzzer-beater that bounced around the rim a few times before falling through the net to the thrill of the home crowd.
SM/RR’s 10-3 run to start the second quarter changed things dramatically, though.
Sydney Driscoll had a pair of baskets and Anna Wentz hit a 3 for the Wildcats during the spurt that helped SM/RR close the gap to 21-14 at halftime.
Then came Galena’s dominant third quarter.
Galena made five-straight shots on the offensive end and forced nine-straight turnovers, defensively.
Hefel had three of Galena’s baskets during the decisive run and Furlong shined for the Pirates defensively with a pair of steals.
“Defense was what was going to win this game,” Hefel said. “We were up at halftime so we knew our offense was going what we needed. We just needed to follow through with good defense.”
Follow through, indeed. SM/RR couldn’t even attempt a shot until just 1:56 remained in the third and missed its only two shot attempts in the quarter.
“Galena is an excellent team and they have been for some time,” SM/RR coach Dave Wiegel said. “We actually played well defensively holding them under 50. We just couldn’t get anything going. (Galena) put great ball pressure on us all night.”
The Pirates missed just three shots during the 15-0 start to the third quarter, but hauled in offensive rebounds on all three and capitalized as Galena pitched a third-quarter shutout.
“I occasionally look at the scoreboard and I knew (SM/RR) was on 14 (points) for a while,” Hefel said. “That’s when I realized how well our defense was playing and I was like ‘wow’.”
Emily Wiederholt got the Wildcats offense going with a pair of buckets early in the fourth, including a 3-pointer, as SM/RR opened the final period with a 10-5 run.
The excitement was short lived as Galena’s Julia Townsend buried a pair of shots, including a 3-pointer, to as much as 23 in the final quarter.
The Wildcats, who started four underclassmen, finished their season 26-6.
“This is disappointing,” Wiegel said. “But our future remains bright.”
