Gracie Furlong scored 18 points and Taylor Burcham added 12, but Galena suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Byron, 59-42, in the Byron MLK Tournament on Monday in Byron, Ill.
Furlong scored 21 points, Addie Hefel added 11 and Burcham finished with 10 as Galena (22-1) beat Forreston, 57-37, earlier in the day.
West Delaware 64, Jesup 47 — At Manchester, Iowa: West Delaware used a 24-2 third-quarter run to beat Jesup in non-conference action.
Lancaster 54, Fennimore 42 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Flying Arrows beat the Golden Eagles to snap a six-game losing streak.
Potosi/Cassville 65, Argyle 25 — At Potosi, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville surged past Argyle for the Six Rivers Conference victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Galena 58, Johnsburg 45 — At Pecatonica, Ill.: Parker Studtmann scored 20 points, Connor Glasgow added 11 and Kaden Hauber 10 as the Pirates beat Johnsburg at the Pecatoniva MLK Tournament.
Scales Mound 61, Pecatonica 54 — At Pecatonica, Ill.: Charlie Wiegel scored 19 points and Thomas Hereau added 18 as the Hornets beat the hosts at the Pecatonica MLK Tournament.
South Beloit 45, East Dubuque 29 — At South Beloit, Ill.: South Beloit beat the Warriors in the third-place game of the South Beloit MLK Tournament. East Dubuque’s Aidan Collin was named to the all-tournament team.
Benton 72, Belmont 41 — At Benton, Wis.: Chad Brown scored 19 points, Eli Blaine had 14, Rex Blaine added 13 and Nate Lawrence 11, and the Zephyrs beat the Braves.
Lancaster 60, Boscobel 58 — At Boscobel, Wis.: Connor Raisbeck and Garrett Gildersleeve scored 14 points apiece, Taylor Williams added 10, and the Flying Arrows earned a non-conference victory over Boscobel.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
William Penn 83, Clarke 76 — At Kehl Center: Biggie Luster scored 16 points to lead six Clarke players in double figures, and grabbed nine rebounds as the Pride (8-9) lost to William Penn.
