Gracie Furlong scored 18 points and Taylor Burcham added 12, but Galena suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Byron, 59-42, in the Byron MLK Tournament on Monday in Byron, Ill.

Furlong scored 21 points, Addie Hefel added 11 and Burcham finished with 10 as Galena (22-1) beat Forreston, 57-37, earlier in the day.

